Axminster Town say thank you to last season’s kit sponsors

Football on pitch (c) Image Source

Axminster Town are certainly showing how they continue to be fully supportive of ‘those that support them’.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

n recent days, their excellent Facebook page has been publishing the businesses that backed their various senior teams in the 2019/20 season, one that was brought to a premature end by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Last season’s Tigers’ shirt sponsorships came from The Recycling Shop (1st team home kit), RBS Scaffolding (1st team away kit) and Scott Rowe Solicitors (Town ladies).

For next season there will also be another kit to be sponsored with the return of the Town Reserves in the Macron Devon & Exeter League.

The forward-thinking Tiger Way club hope to name the 2020/21 senior XI shirt sponsors in due course.