A review of Axminster Town's season so far

Action from the October meeting at Tiger Way between Axminster Town and Torridgeside. Picture ANDREW GRAHAM Andrew Graham

As the end of 2019 draws near, here is a look back on the Tigers' 2019/20 South West Peninusla League Premier East to date.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

August

Cast your mind back to sunnier times of August and Axminster started their campaign with an away midweek trip to Sidmouth Town. However it was an evening to forget as they lost 2-1 to start the season on a sour note.

They bounced back from the opening day defeat with back-to-back wins, including a 5-0 rout of Plymouth Marjons followed by a 3-2 derby win away at Honiton.

The Tigers rounded out the month with consecutive home games starting with a 5-3 defeat by Newton Abbot Spurs and then a 2-0 home win against Torrington.

Month Record: Three wins, zero draws and two defeats

September

September was a tricky month for the Tigers as they only managed to pick up one win. They started the month with an away defeat at Ivybridge Town before managing a home 1-1 draw under the lights against Crediton United.

The month also saw the introduction of the cup competitions with Axminster taking part in the FA Vase and the Devon St Lukes Cup.

Their FA Vase adventure was a short one as they were eliminated by South West Peninsula League Premier Division West side Helston Atheltic.

However, in the Devon St Lukes Cup they were penalty shootout heroes when their game away at Newton Abbot Spurs needed spot kicks following a 1-1 draw.

The month ended with a heavy 6-0 defeat away at Torpoint Athletic.

Month Record: One win, one draw and four defeats

October

October was Axminster's busiest so far with seven games taking place. It was a mixed bag of form for the Tigers in their opening five as they won two, lost two and drew the other.

There was another derby win for the Tigers when they defeated Honiton Town 2-0 at home in another midweek fixture.

The month ended with elimination from the Walter C Parson league Cup when they came out on the wrong end of a five-goal thriller at St Blazey.

Month Record: Two wins, one draw and four defeats

November

As the nights drew in, the rain hit and November was a disrupted month for the whole of the South West football scene.

The Tigers could only manage three games and failed to pick up a win in any of them.

They started with an exit out of the Devon St Lukes Cup via a 1-0 home defeat against Southern League Division One side Willand Rovers before suffering a 4-1 away defeat at Ilfracombe Town.

They ended the month with a 1-1 draw at home to Elburton Villa.

Month Record: Zero wins, one draw and two defeats

December

Just the one game this month for Axminster as the wet weather continues. That one game was packed full of action though. A nine-goal thriller saw the Tigers defeated 5-4 at Plymouth Marjons.

The defeat leaves Axminster in 15th place after 18 games. Their final fixtures of the year are a visit of Dartmouth on Saturday (December 21) and a trip to Cullumpton Rangers the following weekend (December 28).

Month Record: Zero wins, zero draws, one defeat