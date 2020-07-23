A look at Axminster Town’s first five fixtures

The Axminster Town players celebrate after taking the lead against Sidmouth Town. Picture: Sam Cooper Archant

Three evening games and a local derby are what awaits Axminster Town as they kick off their 2020/21 South West Peninsula League Premier East campaign.

Axminster Town v Dartmouth: Saturday, September 5, 3pm.

The Tigers start the season with a visit of Dartmouth to Tiger Way and, despite being in the same division last year, it will be the first meeting of the sides as both fixtures were postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Before the league stopped and ultimately null and voided, Dartmouth were in 10th having won nine, drawn ten and lost five.

Indeed it seemed that an ability to convert draws into wins prevented the Darts from reaching any higher and their record of 10 ties was the most in the league.

They ended on 37 points, 13 ahead of Axminster so it will be a stern opening test for Joshua Stunell and his men.

Axminster Town v Elmore: Wednesday, September 9, 7.30pm.

The first evening game of the campaign sees Elmore visit Tiger Way and Axminster can take confidence in a 3-1 victory during the same fixture last year.

That game, which was also a Wednesday evening kick off, was the only time the pair met last season with the reverse fixture cancelled.

The defeat to Axminster was one of 10 defeats by Elmore in the 2019/20 campaign and, combined with their six wins and seven draws, it left them in 13th place before the season’s cancellation.

Torrington v Axminster Town: Saturday, September 12, 3pm.

Axminster’s first away trip of the 2020/21 campaign will be a trip to Torrington who will be hoping for a better campaign then they endured last year.

Torrington were one of the club’s saved from relegation by the league’s cancellation and were just one point off the bottom club Sidmouth Town, although the Vikings did have two games in hand.

They racked up 17 defeats, one of which came at the hands of Axminster who earned themselves a 2-0 home win in August.

The reverse fixture saw Torrington pick up one of their five draws with a 2-2 stalemate Vicarage Field.

The Tigers will also be looking for a better start to their campaign on the road then last year when they were defeated by local rivals Sidmouth Town 2-1.

Crediton United v Axminster Town: Monday, September 14, 7.30pm.

It will be back-to-back away games in quick succession for the Tigers as just two days after their trip to Torrington, they will make the 44-mile trip to Crediton.

Crediton ended the 2019/20 campaign in 14th position before the cancellation, which was just one place above the Tigers and only separated by three-goal swing in goal difference.

Axminster will be looking to make amends for a 5-0 thumping they suffered in this fixture last campaign.

Sidmouth Town v Axminster Town: Tuesday, September 23, 7.30pm.

Rounding out the opening five games is a local derby between the Tigers and the Vikings as Axminster travel to Sidmouth.

The Vikings’ season last campaign was a struggle as they regularly occupied bottom spot before being saved from the drop by the league’s cancellation.

However, Axminster was one of the team’s the Vikings did well against and the opening day of the season saw Sidmouth beat the Tigers’ 2-1 at Manstone Lane.

In the reverse fixture, the teams played out a 1-1 draw at Tiger Way so Axminster will be looking to pick up a rare win on September 23.

