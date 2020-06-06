Advanced search

Axminster Town seeking to recruit a physio for the 2020/21 football season

Axminster Town are looking for a physio to join them for the coming 2020/21 season.

The Tigers will be once again playing in the South West Peninsula League Premier East.

In terms of qualifications, an advanced first aid qualification and weekend availability is a must.

Anyone interested in the post or indeed in finding out more information is asked to contact the Tigers’ first team boss Josh Stunell by email at hello@joshstunell.co.uk

