Axminster Town set for final game of 2019 at Cullompton Rangers

PUBLISHED: 13:18 27 December 2019

Action from the October meeting at Tiger Way between Axminster Town and Torridgeside. Picture ANDREW GRAHAM

Action from the October meeting at Tiger Way between Axminster Town and Torridgeside. Picture ANDREW GRAHAM

Andrew Graham

Axminster Town are in action on the final Saturday of 2019 when they travel to Mid Devon to take on Cullompton Rangers in a South West Peninsula League Premier East game (3pm).

In terms of league table position ahead of the game; Cully have played 17 games and banked 27 points to sit 10th while the Tigers have banked 18 points from 18 games and they sit 15th.

In what has certainly been a 'soggy season' so far, Cullompton Rangers have only played one other home game in a period of 10 week since an October 19 2-2 Speeds Meadow draw with Torrington.

Both Cully and Axminster Town have not played since the first Saturday of December. On December 7, Cully beat visiting Elmore 2-1 while the Tigers were edged out 5-4 on the artificial surface that is home to Plymouth Marjons.

Recent form: Over the past 10 weeks, Cullompton Rangers have played six games, five league fixtures and a Walter C Parsons Cup tie.

The form for Cully in those six games reads: (most recent first) WDWLWDL

On October 15, Cully lost 2-0 at Crediton United and four days later they shared four goals with Torrington. On October 23, Cully were 5-1 winners of a league game at Sidmouth Town , but then they had a 20 day weather enforced layoff before a November 12, 3-2 extra-time cup defeat at Callington. Next up came a 2-0 win at Holsworthy before a November 30, 3-3 draw at Dartmouth and the most recent outing Cully have had was that early December 2-1 win over Elmore.

In contrast, the recent form for Axminster Town reads (most recent first) LDLLLLW

The last time that the Tigers enjoyed a win was on October 16, when they beat Honiton Town 2-0 at Tiger Way. Since then, the Tigers have lost 5-2 at Crediton United, 3-2 at St Blazey in an FA Vase tie and 1-0 at home to Willand Rovers in the Devon Bowl. Since those back-to-back cup losses, the Tigers have suffered a 4-1 November defeat at Ilfracombe Town, a 1-1 draw at home to Elburton Villa on the final Saturday of November and, in their last outing, that 5-4 defeat at Plymouth Marjons on December 7.

