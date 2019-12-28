Axminster Town suffer 9-0 mauling at Cullompton Rangers

Goal! Archant

Axminster Town suffered a 9-0 mauling when they took to the pitch at Cullompton Rangers for their final South West Peninsula League Premier East game of 2019.

It turned out to be a bad day all-round for the Tigers who picked up a red card and, after a second half sin-binning, played for a period late in the game in Mid Devon with nine men.

The Tigers have now lost six of their last seven since their last success - an October 16, 2-0 Tiger Way win over Honiton Town.

The six defeats since that win over the hippos have been at Crediton (0-5), Ilfracombe Town (1-4), Plymouth Marjons (4-5) and now Cullompton (0-9) while the home defeats have been in a League Cup tie against St Blazey (2-3) and a Devon Bowl tie against Willand Rovers (0-1) with the other game being a 1-1 home draw with Elburton Villa.

Next up for Town is a January 4, trip to a Holsworthy side that will start the game sitting third bottom in the table with the Tigers now just three places better off.