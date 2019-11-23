Advanced search

Axminster Town the only local side to beat the weather on another soggy Saturday

PUBLISHED: 18:09 23 November 2019

Axminster Town managed to beat the rain to see some action on the penultimate Saturday of November, another soggy matchday when all the other local teams set to play football or rugby, were washed out.

Axminster Town were the only East Devon-based team to see action on another soggy Saturday across Devon for local football teams.

Just three games across the two divisions of the South West Peninsula League survived.

Axminster Town were level 1-1 at Ilfracombe Town at half-time thanks to a Mark Scott goal, but shipped three second half goals to lose 4-1.

The other matches that beat the weather were the games at Torpoint, where Torrington lost 8-1 and at Falmouth Town, where Wadebridge won 4-3.

The games involving Sidmouth Town (home to Plymouth Marjons) and Honiton Town (home to Ivybridge Town) both suffered watery fates.

Just three of the matches scheduled across the nine divisions of the Macron Devon & Exeter League and also the cup matches that have now been washed out - some of them - across three successive Saturdays, were played with the only action being at Hatherleigh (v Cronies in the Premier Division); at Chard Town (v Newtown in Division One) and at Winkleigh (v Teignmouth in Division Three).

RUGBY

The league matches for Sidmouth and Honiton were both washed out as was the South West Premier game at Exmouth. Indeed, the only one of the five East Devon-based rugby clubs to see action was Tribute Devon One high-flying Withyconbe who won 52-12 in their game against New Cross that was played at Kingsteignton.

