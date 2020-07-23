Axminster Town to launch new league campaign at home to Dartmouth

Action from Axminster Town's 1-0 win over Brixham. Picture: Sam Cooper Archant

Axminster Town will launch their 2020/21 South West Peninsula League Premier East campaign on Saturday, September 5 with a Tiger Way home game against Dartmouth.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The fixture will kick-start the new campaign and it promises to be a busy first month of the season for the Tigers are set to play seven league games possible also an FA Vase tie and all within the first 25 days of the new term!

After the Dartmouth visit, the Tigers have a midweek home meeting with Elmore before a Saturday, September 12 trip to meet Torrington and that’s followed by a Monday night visit to Crediton United.

Saturday, September 19 is set aside for any FA vase tie and its back to midweek action on September 23 and an East Devon derby away at Sidmouth Town.

They follow that with a game on the final Saturday of September away at Torpoint Athletic and then wrap up a busy first month with a midweek game at home to Newton Abbot Spurs.

The Tigers’ festive game is a Boxing Day home meeting with Cullompton Rangers and they also meet the Mid Devon men on their Landspeed Meadow home ground in a Good Friday morning fixture. The season’s final game for Axminister Town is an April 5, Tiger Way East Devon derby with Honiton Town.

The full schedule for the Tigers is:

Sep 5 DARTMOUTH (H)

Sep 9 ELMORE (H)

Sep 12 Torrington (a)

Sep 14 Crediton United (a)

Sep 19 FA Vase fixtures

Sep 23 Sidmouth Town (a)

Sep 26 Torpoint Athletic (a)

Sep 30 NEWTON ABBOT SPURS (H)

Oct 3 ILFRACOMBE TOWN (H)

Oct 7 Brixham (a)

Oct 14 STOKE GABRIEL (H)

Oct 17 Torridgeside (a)

Oct 24 ELBURTON VILLA (H)

Oct 28 BOVEY TRACEY (H)

Oct 31 Millbrook AFC (a)

Nov 7 PLYMOUTH MARJON (H)

Nov 11 Elmore (a)

Nov 14 IVYBRODGE TOWN (H)

Nov 18 CREDITON UNITED (H)

Nov 21 Bovey Tracey (a)

Nov 25 SIDMOUTH TOWN (H)

Nov 28 Holsworthy (a)

Dec 19 Dartmouth (a)

Dec 26 CULLOMPTON RANGERS (H)

Dec 28 Honiton Town (a)

Jan 2 TORRINGTON (H)

Jan 9 Ilfracombe Town (a)

Jan 16 TORPOINT ATHLETIC (H)

Jan 23 TORRIDGESIDE (H)

Jan 30 Elburton Villa (a)

Feb 6 MILLBROOK AFC (H)

Feb 13 Plymouth Marjon (a)

Feb 20 Ivybridge Town (a)

Feb 27 HOLSWORTHY (H)

Mar 2 Newton Abbot Spurs (a)

Mar 6 BRIXHAM (H)

Mar 20 Stoke Gabriel (a)

Apr 2 Cullompton Rangers (a)

Apr 5 HONITON TOWN (H)