Axminster looking to make it back-to-back wins with trip to Torridgeside

Action from Axminster Town's 1-0 win over Brixham. Picture: Sam Cooper Archant

The Tigers will be hoping to build on their 1-0 win over Brixham when they make the 70-mile trip to ninth-placed Torridgeside on Saturday (February 29).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Torridgeside are in mixed form having won two but lost three of their last five including a 4-2 Walter C Parson League Cup exit at Falmouth Town.

During that run, they have scored at least two goals on three occasions but have failed to keep a clean sheet since their Boxing Day win over Torrington.

Their defence has proven to be vulnerable at times throughout the season and there is no side in the top 10 of the table that has conceded more than Torridgeside's 53 goals this season.

Axminster's win last weekend has seen them climb to 13th in the form table and 14th in the league table.

The Tigers are level on points with Crediton United but are behind due to their -22 goal difference compared to Crediton's -1.

A win on Saturday would see them draw within one point of close rivals Honiton Town if the Hippos fail to pick up any points in their home match against Newton Abbot Spurs.

Axminster and Torridgeside met back in November at Tiger Way and it was the away side that picked up all three points that day thanks to a 3-0 scoreline.

The Tigers will be hoping to rectify that this weekend, but those hopes could be in vain if the weather causes more disruption.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning of rain for Great Torrington, where Torridgeside's Donnacroft home is situated, so chances of the game going ahead look minimal at this stage.

Be sure to check www.midweekherald.co.uk/sport on Saturday to see if the game does go ahead.