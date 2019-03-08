Axminster Town v Honiton Town midweek match preview

A preview of the Wednesday night (October 16) Tiger Way, Axminster meeting between Axminster Town and Honiton Town (7.30pm kick-off)

Axminster Town entertain Honiton Town on Wednesday (October 16) in their second - and final - meeting of the South West Peninsula League Premier East campaign.

The sides met earlier in the campaign with the August 21 Mountbatten Park meeting ending 3-2 in favour of the Tigers.

Current form:

Axminster Town: Its just one win in the last six for the Tigers - that a 3-1 league win at Tiger Way over Elmore on October 2nd since when they have lost 3-0 at home to Torridgeside, shared four goals with hosts Torrington and, last time out - this past Saturday, lost 3-2 at Stoke Gabriel.

Last six (most recent first) LDLWLD

Honiton Town head to Tiger Way looking to secure a third successive win after they won 5-1 at Plymouth Marjons on Saturday and had previously beaten Elmore 3-2 at Mountbatten Park. Before the back-to-back wins, Honiton Town were without a win in four - suffering three straight defeats after their splendid penalty shoot-out win at Southern League Barnstaple Town in a Devon St Lukes Bowls tie.

Last six (most recent first) WWLLLD

Previous meetings:

This season: Aug 21: Honiton Town 2, Axminster Town 3

Season 2018/19

April 19, 2109: Honiton Town 7, Axminster Town 2

Dec 26, 2018: Axminster Town 2, Honiton Town 0

Season 2017/18

April 21 2018: Honiton Town 1, Axminster Town 4

Sep 19, 2017: Axminster Town 2, Honiton Town 1