Advanced search

Axminster Town v Honiton Town midweek match preview

PUBLISHED: 09:00 16 October 2019

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

A preview of the Wednesday night (October 16) Tiger Way, Axminster meeting between Axminster Town and Honiton Town (7.30pm kick-off)

Axminster Town entertain Honiton Town on Wednesday (October 16) in their second - and final - meeting of the South West Peninsula League Premier East campaign.

The sides met earlier in the campaign with the August 21 Mountbatten Park meeting ending 3-2 in favour of the Tigers.

Current form:

Axminster Town: Its just one win in the last six for the Tigers - that a 3-1 league win at Tiger Way over Elmore on October 2nd since when they have lost 3-0 at home to Torridgeside, shared four goals with hosts Torrington and, last time out - this past Saturday, lost 3-2 at Stoke Gabriel.

Last six (most recent first) LDLWLD

Honiton Town head to Tiger Way looking to secure a third successive win after they won 5-1 at Plymouth Marjons on Saturday and had previously beaten Elmore 3-2 at Mountbatten Park. Before the back-to-back wins, Honiton Town were without a win in four - suffering three straight defeats after their splendid penalty shoot-out win at Southern League Barnstaple Town in a Devon St Lukes Bowls tie.

Last six (most recent first) WWLLLD

Previous meetings:

This season: Aug 21: Honiton Town 2, Axminster Town 3

Season 2018/19

April 19, 2109: Honiton Town 7, Axminster Town 2

Dec 26, 2018: Axminster Town 2, Honiton Town 0

Season 2017/18

April 21 2018: Honiton Town 1, Axminster Town 4

Sep 19, 2017: Axminster Town 2, Honiton Town 1

Most Read

Man dies after incident at Charmouth rifle range

Dorste police officer. Picture Dorset Police

Seaton woman awarded Queen’s Nurse title

Lydia Sweetland (centre) with League trustees Shirley Robinson, Mark Ollier, Dr Mark Welland and Rachel Mason. Picture: Lycia Moore

Emotional council meeting sees deal struck for fresh Beehive talks

Honiton Town Council had the largest public attendance so far this year for tonight's meeting. Picture: Callum Lawton

Honiton stalwart Carol Gilson receives her royal honour

Carol Gilson has been awarded a British Empire Medal. Picture: Callum Lawton

Here is when East Devon’s 2019 carnival circuit begins

Most Read

Man dies after incident at Charmouth rifle range

Dorste police officer. Picture Dorset Police

Seaton woman awarded Queen’s Nurse title

Lydia Sweetland (centre) with League trustees Shirley Robinson, Mark Ollier, Dr Mark Welland and Rachel Mason. Picture: Lycia Moore

Emotional council meeting sees deal struck for fresh Beehive talks

Honiton Town Council had the largest public attendance so far this year for tonight's meeting. Picture: Callum Lawton

Honiton stalwart Carol Gilson receives her royal honour

Carol Gilson has been awarded a British Empire Medal. Picture: Callum Lawton

Here is when East Devon’s 2019 carnival circuit begins

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Axminster Town v Honiton Town midweek match preview

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton petanque team crowned Devon League runners-up

Petanque

Axe Cliff senior success for the in-form Simon Wellington

Golf club and ball

Lacemen suffering on-going injury woes

Honiton 2nds at home to Exeter Eng. Ref mhsp 41-16TI 9443. Picture: Terry Ife

Cranbrook runners conquer the Great West Run

Running
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists