Axminster ready to welcome Crediton

PUBLISHED: 06:42 10 December 2020 | UPDATED: 06:42 10 December 2020

Action from the pre-season game between Axminster Town Reserves and Hemyock. On Saturday, the Tigers second team launch their new Joma Devon & Exeter League league campaign away at Pinhoe. Picture: ANDREW GRAHAM

Action from the pre-season game between Axminster Town Reserves and Hemyock. On Saturday, the Tigers second team launch their new Joma Devon & Exeter League league campaign away at Pinhoe. Picture: ANDREW GRAHAM

Andrew Graham

Big weekend ahead for the Tigers

Axminster Town make their belated return to action with the visit of Crediton United in the South-West Peninsula League on Saturday.

The Tigers are in need of points to climb away from the foot of the table and will see a home game with 14th-placed Creddy as a big opportunity.

Crediton went down to a 4-1 defeat at Ivybridge Town last weekend, while Plymouth Marjon recorded a 6-0 win over bottom club Stoke Gabriel

Such is the frustration of football in 2020, five games had to be postponed because of waterlogged pitches, but one that did survive saw Torpoint secure a rare victory at Ilfracombe Town, one of the toughest places to visit in Peninsula football.

Millbrook waved the Peninsula flag superbly in the FA Vase, defeating Sherborne Town 3-1 at Jenkins Park, and Newton Abbot Spurs also performed well before going down by the same scoreline at Plymouth Parkway.

