Axminster Town well set for Ivybridge - and then a big FA Vase tie

Jacob Rowe, who scored one of the goals and was later named Man of the Match, receiving the star player award from club sponsor erry Schofield of https://mjm-sports.co.uk/ Picture AXMINSTER FOOTBALL CLUB Archant

Axminster Town were 2-0 winners when they entertained Torrington in a South West Peninsula League, Premier East game at Tiger Way.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Tigers' goals were scored by Jacob Rowe and Tony Pinder and a third win from five games keeps them in a top six berth.

It was the clean sheet aspect of the win that most pleased joint boss Josh Stunell who said: "In our previous game we had shipped some soft goals and so the emphasis in training ahead of the Torrington visit was on our defending as a unit and the lads clearly took on board what we were looking for."

As to the overall performance, Stunell said: "It was very pleasing. They [Torrington] were a tidy outfit and, with a little more composure in the final third might well have caused us a problem.

"Having Mark Scott back at the heart of our defence was a big factor. We are hoping he will be able to get a good run of games with us now for we are a better side with him in the back four."

On Saturday (September 7), the Tigers travel to Ivybridge who will start the day sitting four places and one point below Town in the Premier East table. Last weekend the Bridgers won their FA Vase tie with Bishop Sutton 4-1 and are unbeaten in four league and cup games since suffering their only defeat this season, a 4-0 reversal at Bovey Tracey.

Stunell says: "It will be another tough game, but for us, as ever, it really is all about making sure we do what we are best at. If the players do as we ask of them then I am very confident we can bring something back from the game with us."

As a result of last Saturday's FA Vase results, Town now know where they will be playing on Saturday week (September 14), in the second round for they face a long trip to Cornwall to take on Helston who won 1-0 at Western League Keynsham Town in round one.

Stunell says: "It's a chance for us to have a coach trip and make a day of it. They [Helston] are a well-run club, one that I know are ambitious and looking to go further. Four wins from five league games tells its own story and their win at Keynsham last Saturday was an eye-catcher for sure! However, the cup is all about 'upsets' and as long as we can have good availability then we can go there fancying our chances.

"There'll be no need to motivate players for the cup tie I am sure for its occasions like the one they will take on next Saturday that they can really embrace and enjoy and hopefully prove that they are capable of beating quality outfits]=s and, indeed, make progress in a prestigious national competition."