Axminster Town - a look back at the ups and downs on the pitch for the Tigers during 2018

As Axminster Town prepare to start their 2019 fixtures with Saturday’s (January 5) Tiger Way meeting with Torridgeside (3pm), we take a look back at 2018, a year of real improvement for the club.

In terms of their league fixtures in 2018, the Axminster Town year can be best described as ‘one of two very different halves’!

The Tigers opened their year with a January 13, 2-1 defeat at Crediton United and then went on to win just four of their 14 matches from the start of the year to the end of the 2017/18 campaign.

Those wins came on January 27, 2-0 at home to Bovey Tracey, on March 30, 2-01 [STEVE 2-1 or 2-0??] at home to Crediton United and there were two wins in April, the first on April 21 when they travelled to Mountbatten Park and beat Honiton Town 4-1 and the second on April 23, when they were 2-1 winners at home to Torridgeside.

In their 14 matches through from January to the end of the season, the Tigers won four, drew two and lost eight, scoring 23 goals against 35.

That return of 14 points from 14 matches is in complete contrast with what has happened at the start of the current 2018/19 campaign, which has seen the Tigers play 20 matches from their first of the season, an August 10, 1-0 home win over Sidmouth Town, culminating in them ending the year – and heading into 2019 – on a six-game winning run!

Indeed, the Tigers head into 2019 unbeaten at home since the October 13, 6-1 defeat to Bovey Tracey and are unbeaten away since a 1-0 loss on October 27 at University – and that defeat in Exeter remains the only game this season in which the Tigers have not been able to find the back of the opposition net!

The turnaround in results is simply amazing and much, if not all, the credit should go to the management duo of Johnny Hurford, who adopts the role of player-boss, while Josh Stunell, as the other ‘joint-boss’, patrols the technical area during matches.

It’s a system which clearly works and we wish Axminster Town every success in 2019.

Axminster Town league results in 2018

Season 2017/18

January: Lost 2-1 away at Crediton United; drew 3-3 at home to Brixham and won 2-0 at home to Bovey Tracey.

February: Lost 5-0 away at St Martins.

March: Lost 3-2 at Teignmouth and won 2-1 at home to Crediton United.

April: Drew 3-3 at Budleigh Salterton; lost 1-0 at home to Budleigh Salterton; lost 5-1 at Appledore; lost 3-1 at home to Newton Abbot Spurs; won 4-1 at Honiton Town; won 2-1 at home to Torridgeside; Lost 3-1 at home to Ilfracombe Town and lost 4-1 at Bovey Tracey.

Season 2018/19

August: Won 1-0 home to Sidmouth Town, lost 3-2 at Torridgeside; drew 1-1 at St Martins; won 5-2 at home to Newton Abbot Spurs.

September: Lost 3-1 at home to Elmore; won 2-1 at Teignmouth; drew 2-2 at home to Alphington; won 3-0 at home to St Martins.

October: Won 3-0 at home to Stoke Gabriel; lost 6-1 at home to Bovey Tracey; won 3-1 at home to Crediton United; lost 1-0 at University; won 3-1 at home to Waldon Athletic.

November: Drew 2-2 at home to Ilfracombe; won 4-0 at home to Budleigh Salterton; Won 10-0 at home to Liverton.

December: Won 3-2 at home to Brixham; won 4-2 at Budleigh Salterton; won 4-2 at Ilfracombe; won 2-0 at home to Honiton Town.

The 2018 Axminster Town league playing record:

P W D L F A Pts

17/18 14 4 2 8 23 25 14

18/19 20 13 3 4 61 34 42

Totals 34 17 5 12 84 59 56

It’s a fact…

Axminster Town averaged 2.4 goals per game across their 34 matches in 2018 – but that figure is boosted significantly by the fact that, currently in their 2018/19 campaign, the Tigers are averaging three goals a game!