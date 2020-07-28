Advanced search

Axminster Town set for first pre-season test

PUBLISHED: 14:19 28 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:19 28 July 2020

Action from the October meeting between Axminster Town and Torridgeside. Picture ANDREW GRAHAM

Andrew Graham

The Tigers are in action this weekend as they welcome Willand Rovers to Tiger Way.

Saturday’s match is the first of Axminster Town’s pre-season fixtures before the start of their 20/21 South West Peninsula League Premier East campaign on September 5.

Rovers play their football in Cullompton and will provide a stern test for the Tigers given their superior league placing.

They will contest the 20/21 season in the Souther League Division One South which is two divisions above Axminster’s South West Peninsula League.

The pair met in an identical fixture last year and it saw Rovers come away with a 7-1 win.

Saturday’s friendly kicks off at 3pm.

