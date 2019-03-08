Advanced search

Axminster Town win Tuesday night cup tie penalty shoot-out

PUBLISHED: 22:17 24 September 2019

Axminster Town booked a place in the next round of the Devon St Lukes Bowl after a penalty shoot-out win at Newton Abbot Spurs.

There were no goals in a well-contested first half, and, after the home side went down to 10 men following a straight red card, Tiger's joint boss Johnny Hurford netted in the 61st minute and, minutes later, the home side lost a second player, this time after he bagged himself a second yellow card and subsequently saw red. However, despite being two men down, the home side levelled with 10 minutes remaining.

With no extra-time in the Devon Bowl the contest was decided by a penalty shoot-out and it was the Tigers who prevailed, winning 3-2.

The prize for Axminster Town is a second round home tie against either Southern League Willand Rovers or Western League Buckland Athletic with that match due to be played on, or before, November 30.

In other ties on the night: Ilfracombe Town won 7-0 at Plymouth Marjon ; Holsworthy and Ivybridge shared four goals before they went to a penalty shoot-out and that was won 3-0 by Holsworthy and in the tie at Cullompton Rangers, Exmouth Town won 1-0.

Two of the Devon St Lukes Bowls ties were not played with Tiverton Town pulling out of their scheduled tie at Tavistock and Torridgeside doing similar from their tie at Stoke Gabriel with both teams citing the reason as being unable to field a team!

The 2nd round draw for the Devon St Lukes Bowl is

Bovey Tracey or Torrington v Brixham; Exmouth Town v Honiton Town; Elmore or Elburton Villa v Torquay United; Holsworthy v Sidmouth Town or Darmouth; Axminster Town v Buckland Athletic or Willand Rovers; Plymouth Parkway v Ilfracombe Town and Stoke Gabriel v Plymouth Argyle

Most Read

Price hike proposed for main car parks in Honiton and Axminster blasted as ‘cash cow’ scheme by angry mayor

Lace Walk car park in Honiton. Photo by Terry Ife ref mhh 4264-46-12TI

Cat loses leg in Axminster ‘dog attack’

Nelson has been left with three legs following an incident in Axminster. Picture: Kim Hollands/ Google

Abandoned blind pony given new home at Colyton

Luna, the abandoned blind pony, at her new home at Munchkins Miniature Shetland Rescue in Colyton. Picture Tammy Marx

‘Astronomical rent rises’ threaten Colyton Health Centre

Colyton Health Centre

30,000 sign petition against Devon and Somerset fire service cuts

The 'save our fire station' protest at Colyton. Picture Chris Carson

