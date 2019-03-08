Axminster Town withdraw second team from Macron Devon and Exeter League

Axminster Town have announced that they are withdrawing their reserve team from the Macron Devon and Exeter Football League.

The Tigers, who begin a new season in the South West Peninsula League Premier East on Wednesday night with an East Devon derby at Sidmouth Town (7.30pm) released the news with a statement from club chairman Andy Hurford on the clubs Facebook page.

It read: "It is with a heavy heart that we will be withdrawing our reserve side for 19/20 season. We will be looking to reinstate a 2nd team for the 20/21 season, if anybody wishes to support us with this then please do not hesitate to contact me."

It is certainly a worrying development for local football for, if Axminster Town with their top class facilities, two pitches and so much going for it as a club cannot draw sufficient players to field a second team then the sport does really have a problem! It's tough on the clubs in the Macron League Division One for that division will now operate with 13 teams with a 24 game league season.

Axminster Town first team joint-manager Josh Stunell says: "To be fair this day has been coming. It's not too great a blow to our plans from a first team point of view as it is quite a step down from South West Peninsula League Premier Division football to Division One of the Exeter & District League. A problem had been for the team that a number of experienced players left during the summer and a new manager came in, but without the hoped for increase in playing numbers and the club really was left with no choice."

He continued: "Sometimes it's best to recognise a situation and be positive and I think the club has been very positive in taking what it calls a painful decision but one that will hopefully prove to be correct in the long run."