Axminster Town withdraw second team from Macron Devon and Exeter League
PUBLISHED: 16:50 12 August 2019
Archant
Axminster Town have announced that they are withdrawing their reserve team from the Macron Devon and Exeter Football League.
The Tigers, who begin a new season in the South West Peninsula League Premier East on Wednesday night with an East Devon derby at Sidmouth Town (7.30pm) released the news with a statement from club chairman Andy Hurford on the clubs Facebook page.
It read: "It is with a heavy heart that we will be withdrawing our reserve side for 19/20 season. We will be looking to reinstate a 2nd team for the 20/21 season, if anybody wishes to support us with this then please do not hesitate to contact me."
It is certainly a worrying development for local football for, if Axminster Town with their top class facilities, two pitches and so much going for it as a club cannot draw sufficient players to field a second team then the sport does really have a problem! It's tough on the clubs in the Macron League Division One for that division will now operate with 13 teams with a 24 game league season.
Axminster Town first team joint-manager Josh Stunell says: "To be fair this day has been coming. It's not too great a blow to our plans from a first team point of view as it is quite a step down from South West Peninsula League Premier Division football to Division One of the Exeter & District League. A problem had been for the team that a number of experienced players left during the summer and a new manager came in, but without the hoped for increase in playing numbers and the club really was left with no choice."
He continued: "Sometimes it's best to recognise a situation and be positive and I think the club has been very positive in taking what it calls a painful decision but one that will hopefully prove to be correct in the long run."