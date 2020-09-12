Advanced search

Bad Saturday for East Devon teams with defeats all round

PUBLISHED: 18:12 12 September 2020 | UPDATED: 18:12 12 September 2020

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Saturday’s local football round-up

The second Saturday of September was not a good day for East Devon-based football cubs with all three teams playing in the South West Peninsula League Premier East losing while Exmouth Town went out of the FA Cup.

The FA Cup defeat at Southern Road came at the hands of a Southern League outfit Melksham Town who booked their place in Monday’s 1st Round Qualifying draw with a 2-0 win. There was an element of ‘off-side’ about the opening goal which came early in the second half, but there was no such ‘doubt’ about the visiting side’s second and Town’s FA Cup run this season is over as is an unbeaten run at Southern Road that had stood since Boxing Day 2018!

In the South West Peninsula League Premier East, the miserable start to the new campaign that is being endured by Axminster Town continued as they chalked up a third successive defeat when beaten 4-0 at a Torrington side that played the final third of the contest with 10 men.

No joy either against North Devon opposition for Honiton Town as they went down 5-1 at Mountbatten Park to Ilfracombe Town.

Completing a thoroughly disappointing day for East Devon football, Sidmouth Town lost 2-0 at Dartmouth United.

All three East Devon SWP League sides are in midweek action with Axminster first up. The Tigers are in Monday night action at Crediton United. Sidmouth Town are ion action on Tuesday with a visit to Cullompton Rangers and Honiton Town play on Wednesday night when they are at Elmore.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Acclaimed Seaton food hub launches in Axminster’s Community Waffle House

Axminster Community Waffle Housse director Sophie McLachlan with SAVE food hub volunteers Julian Bond, Jemma Moran and Nikki Mansell. Picture: Matt Smith.

Official figures reveal no new deaths from coronavirus recorded across Devon and Cornwall

No new deaths from coronavirus have been recorded in Devon and Cornwall in the latest figures from the Office of National Statistics Picture: Getty Images

New owner for newspaper group

Newspaper

New Life concert at Axmouth

The 'New Life' Classical Garden Concert photographed from the balcony at Old Harbour House by Dot Browning

Seaton urged to support its museum - or face possibility of losing it, warns curator

Seaton Museum. Picture: Chris Carson

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Acclaimed Seaton food hub launches in Axminster’s Community Waffle House

Axminster Community Waffle Housse director Sophie McLachlan with SAVE food hub volunteers Julian Bond, Jemma Moran and Nikki Mansell. Picture: Matt Smith.

Official figures reveal no new deaths from coronavirus recorded across Devon and Cornwall

No new deaths from coronavirus have been recorded in Devon and Cornwall in the latest figures from the Office of National Statistics Picture: Getty Images

New owner for newspaper group

Newspaper

New Life concert at Axmouth

The 'New Life' Classical Garden Concert photographed from the balcony at Old Harbour House by Dot Browning

Seaton urged to support its museum - or face possibility of losing it, warns curator

Seaton Museum. Picture: Chris Carson

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Bad Saturday for East Devon teams with defeats all round

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Combe Garden Centre wins Pride of Honiton award

Chairman of Honiton & District Chamber of Commerce and Industry Paul Fudge, delivering the Pride Of Honiton Winners Certificate for 2020 to James Trevett, the manager of Combe Garden Centre. Picture: Honiton & District Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Award-winning housebuilder Baker Estates donates £500 to local charity Hospiscare

Ian Baker, MD of Baker Estates and Hospiscare head of fundraising Sarah Smith. Picture: Baker Estates

Community support group ACER goes into ‘hibernation’ as lockdown measures ease

ACER

Quiz time! - How much notice did you take of the sporting world over the past seven days...

Sports Quiz header