Bad Saturday for East Devon teams with defeats all round

Saturday’s local football round-up

The second Saturday of September was not a good day for East Devon-based football cubs with all three teams playing in the South West Peninsula League Premier East losing while Exmouth Town went out of the FA Cup.

The FA Cup defeat at Southern Road came at the hands of a Southern League outfit Melksham Town who booked their place in Monday’s 1st Round Qualifying draw with a 2-0 win. There was an element of ‘off-side’ about the opening goal which came early in the second half, but there was no such ‘doubt’ about the visiting side’s second and Town’s FA Cup run this season is over as is an unbeaten run at Southern Road that had stood since Boxing Day 2018!

In the South West Peninsula League Premier East, the miserable start to the new campaign that is being endured by Axminster Town continued as they chalked up a third successive defeat when beaten 4-0 at a Torrington side that played the final third of the contest with 10 men.

No joy either against North Devon opposition for Honiton Town as they went down 5-1 at Mountbatten Park to Ilfracombe Town.

Completing a thoroughly disappointing day for East Devon football, Sidmouth Town lost 2-0 at Dartmouth United.

All three East Devon SWP League sides are in midweek action with Axminster first up. The Tigers are in Monday night action at Crediton United. Sidmouth Town are ion action on Tuesday with a visit to Cullompton Rangers and Honiton Town play on Wednesday night when they are at Elmore.