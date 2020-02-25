Badcott stars as Feniton pass University exam with flying colours

Feniton served up a superb all-round team performance to end a run of four straight wins for Exeter University, beating the students 2-0 in a Macron League Premier Division meeting at Acland Park.

University looked to play on the front foot, but they got little change out of Feniton's well-organised midfield and disciplined defence.

The opening goal was initially fashioned by a terrific through-ball from the impressive Tom Badcott that left Oscar Walsh in a one-on-one with the University glovesman and, when Walsh rounded the glovesman before unselfishly sliding the ball across to Cody Skinner, the latter saw his first shot blocked, but he followed up to force the ball home.

Aaron Pearse was forced out of the action through illness, but his place was taken by the fleet-footed Max Cooper and Fenny saw the first half out to lead 1-0 at the break.

The second half followed a similar path to the first with the Fenny midfield of Skinner, Badcott and Sellick pressing high and maintaining an excellent level of intensity about their game.

Just past the hour the home side felt, for the second time in the contest that they were denied a clear penalty, this time when Cooper was flattened by the student glovesman.

It was no more than Feniton deserved when they sealed the points with a second, scored by Oscar Walsh who clinically punished a mistake by the students when they were trying to play from the back.

In the latter stages Kingdon and Bowerman were introduced from the bench and they both made positive impacts. A fine late save from an otherwise 'under employed' Tom Pryke made sure the glovesman kept a deserved clean sheer.

Speaking after the win over University, Feniton manager James Hiscox said: "I think that was our best team performance of the season. What we showed against University was real desire to defend our goal and a willingness to fight for each other. I was delighted with the whole squads' performance, both individually and collectively."

The result means Feniton head into this Saturday's Macron game at Beer Albion sitting second behind table-topping Okehampton Argyle and unbeaten in seven games.