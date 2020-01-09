Barnes at the double as Upottery draw at Kentisbeare

Upottery returned from a visit to Kentisbeare for their first Macron League top flight game of 2020 with a point after a 2-2 draw.

Tom Barnes scored both the Upottery goals and the result leaves the Glebe Park men sitting 12th in the 16 team top flight table having now completed one third of their league season.

Upottery boss Dan Prettejohn says: "I felt it was an opportunity to bank three points missed. That said the lads had not played since the early December 2-0 home loss to Cronies and we looked 'rusty' in front of goal!"

He continued: "We did have a chat before the game about what remains of our season and, with 10 games played and 20 still to be played, there's plenty of the campaign left. We have a good exchange of views and all agree that what has gone on so far this season is not good enough and we all know that we are capable of so much more. From my point of view, I know the squad is rich in talent and it's only a matter of time before we come good."

Upottery Reserves began 2020 with a 12-2 defeat at the hands of high-flying Exmouth Spartans side. The Glebe Park men were always up against it as they went into the meeting with free-scoring opposition without a recognised goalkeeper. One of the Upottery scorers was Bradley Lock, netting his first ever goal in the process.