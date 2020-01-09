Advanced search

Barnes at the double as Upottery draw at Kentisbeare

PUBLISHED: 09:23 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:23 09 January 2020

Football on pitch

Football on pitch

(c) Image Source

Upottery returned from a visit to Kentisbeare for their first Macron League top flight game of 2020 with a point after a 2-2 draw.

Tom Barnes scored both the Upottery goals and the result leaves the Glebe Park men sitting 12th in the 16 team top flight table having now completed one third of their league season.

Upottery boss Dan Prettejohn says: "I felt it was an opportunity to bank three points missed. That said the lads had not played since the early December 2-0 home loss to Cronies and we looked 'rusty' in front of goal!"

He continued: "We did have a chat before the game about what remains of our season and, with 10 games played and 20 still to be played, there's plenty of the campaign left. We have a good exchange of views and all agree that what has gone on so far this season is not good enough and we all know that we are capable of so much more. From my point of view, I know the squad is rich in talent and it's only a matter of time before we come good."

Upottery Reserves began 2020 with a 12-2 defeat at the hands of high-flying Exmouth Spartans side. The Glebe Park men were always up against it as they went into the meeting with free-scoring opposition without a recognised goalkeeper. One of the Upottery scorers was Bradley Lock, netting his first ever goal in the process.

Most Read

£40m retail centre will be built ten minutes away from Cranbrook

Artist impression of the Moor Exchange retail plans. Picture: CPG

Vegan café plan for Honiton TIC building supported – but fears raised about children running ‘into path of cars’

The Tourist Information Centre, Honiton. Picture: Alex Walton

Teenage kicks – 17-year-old scores a hat-trick in only his second Tigers game

Picture: Archant

Bin lorry in collision with vehicle at A30 Upottery

The A30 in Upottery is slow moving following a collision. Picture: Mark Atherton

Evelyn, 8, donates her hair to cancer charity

Evelyn Hill before her hair cut. Picture: Peter Ball

Most Read

£40m retail centre will be built ten minutes away from Cranbrook

Artist impression of the Moor Exchange retail plans. Picture: CPG

Vegan café plan for Honiton TIC building supported – but fears raised about children running ‘into path of cars’

The Tourist Information Centre, Honiton. Picture: Alex Walton

Teenage kicks – 17-year-old scores a hat-trick in only his second Tigers game

Picture: Archant

Bin lorry in collision with vehicle at A30 Upottery

The A30 in Upottery is slow moving following a collision. Picture: Mark Atherton

Evelyn, 8, donates her hair to cancer charity

Evelyn Hill before her hair cut. Picture: Peter Ball

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Taylor nets seven as Cranbrook score 16 in big Macron League win at Colyton

Misc sport. Ref mhsp 37 18TI 0970. Picture: Terry Ife

Seaton start 2020 with big defeat while Farway United lose in their first league game for four months

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton defeated in mud bath game at Tiverton

Honiton rugby action

Barnes at the double as Upottery draw at Kentisbeare

Football on pitch

Exeter Racecourse to welcome Exeter City Football Club for Tuesday race meeting

Action from Exeter races. Picture: EXETER RACECOURSE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists