Barnes hat-trick as Upottery brush aside Lyme Regis

PUBLISHED: 11:16 09 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:16 09 February 2020

Feniton at home to Upottery. Ref mhsp 06 20TI 7593. Picture: Terry Ife

Feniton at home to Upottery. Ref mhsp 06 20TI 7593. Picture: Terry Ife

Tom Barnes scored a hat-trick as Upottery picked up only a fourth victory of the Macron League Premier Division season whole also inflicting a fifth defeat of the campaign on Lyme Regis, beating them 4-1 at Glebe Park.

The other Upottery goal was scored by Ryan Vickery.

On Saturday (February 15) Upottery will be hoping to make it back-to-back league wins for the first time this season when they visit a Hatherleigh side that has yet to claim a win 15 games into the league campaign!

Upottery boss Dan Prettejohn says of the game at Hatherleigh: "Given our wayward form this season it's fair to call Saturday's game at Hatherleigh a potential banana skin, but I hope the lads have learnt from similar situations this season when we have won games only to be below par next time out. Now is the time for us to get on a run of wins and climb the table."

