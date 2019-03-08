Basson and Whitworth star as Feniton Under-16s book League Cup final berth

The Feniton Under-16s team who have reached a county final. Archant

Feniton booked a place in the final of the 2018/19 Exeter and District Youth League, League Cup final after a thrilling 3-2 win under the floodlights at the Landspeed Meadow home of Cullompton Rangers.

In a compelling game of three penalties – two of them save by Feniton glovesman Will Whitworth, Feniton were good value for the success.

They took a 15th minute lead when Giles Basson latched on to a ball before drilling it home, but parity was restored 12 minutes later.

The Exeter-based side dominated the latter stages of the first half and were given the chance of taking a half-time lead when awarded a penalty, but Will Whitworth kept the spot kick out and the teams trooped off at the break on level terms.

There was end-to-end action at the start of the second half until, when a corner was whipped in by Basson it was met at the near post by Tyler Willis, who headed his side back into the lead.

The lively Basson had a hand in the third goal as it was he who unselfishly squared the ball for Oscar Dennison to coolly slot the ball past the keeper from eight yards.

Alphington threw everything at Feniton in the last 10 minutes and, in a frenetic finale, were warded another penalty.

Whitworth saved the first and the second! However, after the second ‘save’ the match official deemed player encroachment by Feniton and, when the spot kick was retaken it beat Whitfield – but only just – as he the ball glanced into the net off his legs!

Thereafter Feniton controlled the closing stages to seal a narrow, but richly deserved 3-2 victory and a place in the May 5 final to be played at Tiverton Town FC where Fenny will meet Central.

Feniton boss David Grimshaw said: “You’d think the Man of the Match award decision would be easy after Giles Basson had scored one and served up assists for the other two goals, but when your keeper saves two penalties he’s got to be in the mix.

“It was a hard fought contest and fully deserved victory for Feniton, the whole team put in a superb shift. There were no passengers, man for man they all stepped up.

“My philosophy for youth football has always been around the long term development of the player and team rather than chasing the short term success. #

“After eight years coaching the team we will finish with a top four place in Division One and now have a League Cup Final place - a great achievement from all the players involved.”

He added: “A Huge thanks once again to C-Plant Services for their sponsorship of our team kit this season.”