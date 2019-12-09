Advanced search

Basson at the double as Beer sink Exmouth Town in Devon Premier Cup tie

PUBLISHED: 20:41 09 December 2019

Beer Albion Reserves at home to Winkleigh in the Bill Slee Cup. Ref mhsp 44 19TI 2609. Picture: Terry Ife

Beer Albion Reserves at home to Winkleigh in the Bill Slee Cup. Ref mhsp 44 19TI 2609. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Devon and Exeter League outfit Beer Albion progressed to the quarter-finals of the Devon Premier Cup by defeating Devon League Exmouth Town Reserves 2-1 in a close contest at the Furzebrake, writes Richard Honnor.

The highlight of a thrilling match was the outstanding performance of Beer wide player Giles Basson.

Not only did the winger score both of the Fishermen's goals, he troubled the visitors all afternoon with his trickery and pace.

From the outset, the Fishermen stifled the threat of their opponents by pressing high, keeping a good tempo, and getting the ball wide at every opportunity to utilise the pace of their wingers Basson and Jay Catley.

The home side went ahead on four minutes when Basson took full advantage of a slip by the Exmouth right back on the half way line. Basson advanced goalwards, rode a couple of strong challenges and fired past keeper Jack Tucker from 12 yards.

But Town were level on nine minutes when the Beer defence failed to clear a near-post corner and Finley Slack scored from eight-yards out.

Undaunted, the Fishermen pushed forward and were awarded a penalty on 18 minutes when Chris Long was brought down. However, Long's spot kick was saved by Tucker.

Beer went 2-1 up on 27 minutes with another solo effort from Basson. He jinked past the Exmouth full back, and beat Tucker with another fine strike. It was the teenage winger's 11th goal of the season.

After the break the spaces opened up as the intensity of the first half took its toll, but the Beer defence remained solid and keeper Elliot Driver was rarely called into action.

By contrast, Exmouth keeper Tucker kept his side in the game with two brilliant saves first from Chris Long's fierce strike and then foiling Catley after he had outpaced the Exmouth defence.

As the game reached its final stages, Exmouth pushed everyone forward in search of the equaliser but the Beer back line held steady to secure their passage into the next round.

Match sponsor East Devon Physiotherapy and Sports Injury Clinic had an easy choice in selecting as Man of the Match, two-goal Basson who proved a popular winner!

On Saturday (December 14) the Fishermen are back in league action and face another tough match at home to Lapford. Kick-off at the Furzebrake is at 2:15 and the match sponsor is Clinton Devon Estates.

Most Read

Honiton martial arts ace awarded a place in the UK martial Arts Hall of Fame

Honiton martial arts ace John Cox, has just been awarded a place in the UK Martial Arts Hall of Fame for his dedication and services to karate. Picture: JOHN COX

Seaton band hoping for Christmas hit

Seaton band N.U.M.B. in action. Picture NUMB

Christmas Bazaar raises £3,000 for Seaton Primary

PTA helpers (L/R) Charlotte Taylor, Ruthie Webster, Karen Coulson, Jo Davies, Laura Turner and Same Howse. Picture: Marie Bower.

Teenage driver jailed for mowing down pedestrian

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Tiverton and Honiton general election candidates confirmed

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Honiton martial arts ace awarded a place in the UK martial Arts Hall of Fame

Honiton martial arts ace John Cox, has just been awarded a place in the UK Martial Arts Hall of Fame for his dedication and services to karate. Picture: JOHN COX

Seaton band hoping for Christmas hit

Seaton band N.U.M.B. in action. Picture NUMB

Christmas Bazaar raises £3,000 for Seaton Primary

PTA helpers (L/R) Charlotte Taylor, Ruthie Webster, Karen Coulson, Jo Davies, Laura Turner and Same Howse. Picture: Marie Bower.

Teenage driver jailed for mowing down pedestrian

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Tiverton and Honiton general election candidates confirmed

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton Running Club members tackle the Plym Trail Half and Marathon

Honiton RC members at the Plym Trail meeting. Photo: HONITON RUNNING CLUB

Basson at the double as Beer sink Exmouth Town in Devon Premier Cup tie

Beer Albion Reserves at home to Winkleigh in the Bill Slee Cup. Ref mhsp 44 19TI 2609. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Diamonds sparkle in action at Tiverton

Rugby ball.

AVRs celebrate year with annual awards dinner

Photo of Rob Collier with his Runner of the Year award, presented by Eleanor Wood. Picture: AVR

Charity golf day raises £1,500 for Seaton nurses

Duncan Driver (centre) with Seaton Hospiscare@Home nurses and League of Friends' trustees. Picture: Lycia Moore.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists