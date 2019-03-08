Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Basson at the double as Fishermen begin new term with Hatherleigh success

PUBLISHED: 12:45 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:46 20 August 2019

Archant

Beer Albion, sponsored by Edenvale Turf (SW) Ltd , came from 2-0 down to beat host Hatherleigh 3-2 in a thrilling opening match of the 2019/10 Macron Devon and Exeter League season, writes Richard Honnor.

Fielding nine players under 25, four of whom were teenagers, the 'new-look' Fishermen dominated possession from start to finish, playing some great football.

However, in the early stages they were guilty of over elaboration in the final third, and the experienced Hatherleigh back line defended solidly to thwart the visitors.

Hatherleigh went ahead in the 29th minute, intercepted a poor Beer pass deep out of defence before slotting past advancing keeper Elliot Driver. Things got worse for Beer six minutes later when the hosts punished slack Beer marking and Driver was beaten by a clinical 10-yard finish.

To their credit, the Fishermen kept their composure and stuck to their game plan, building patiently from the back with midfielders Finley Rooke and Charley Skilton prominent. Crucially, just before the break, Beer reduced the arrears on 43 minutes when winger Giles Basson scored from 10 yards after a driving run from Skilton and a neat through-ball from Pedro Fontes. After the break Beer continued to dominate the game and Finley Rooke was unlucky when his 18-yard strike thundered against the Hatherleigh cross bar on 49 minutes. Minutes later, a loose back pass from Basson almost allowed Hatherleigh to restore their two-goal advantage, but Driver was alert to the danger, coming off his line quickly to smother the attempt on goal. Hatherleigh continued to defend stubbornly and skilfully, but eventually they ran out of steam as Beer's superior fitness and constant attacking play took its toll. On 73 minutes it was 2-2 as 'live-wire' Basson scored his second, and in spectacular fashion! Substitute Simon Smith, found space on the left and laid the ball back into Basson's path and the young winger, unsurprisingly named Man of the Match, hit a fierce strike into the top right hand corner from 20 yards. Five minutes later Beer skipper Alex Hunt scored the winner, heading home Liam Cox's cross.

On Saturday (August 24), Beer entertain Whipton & Pinhoe (3pm). The match sponsors are Pecorama.

Most Read

Former Honiton man caught inappropriately messaging ‘children’ online by three different vigilante groups

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Traders launch ‘totally local’ group in Axminster

Axminster's Trinity House department store is to close in September. Picture Chris Carson

Drag queens, DJs and comedy nights all touted for Bruv’s Bar - opening in Honiton next month

The Hagon family: (L-R) Jim, Sharon, Shannon, Reece and Lauren. Picture: Lauren Hagon

Revealed: A map of where big cats have been spotted in Devon and Cornwall

A picture of a map for big cat sightings across Devon and Cornwall, put together by Midweek Herald (Archant). Picture: Google Maps and Thinkstock Images

Beautiful Days 2019: all the photos from the weekend

Beans On Toast at Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8111. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Former Honiton man caught inappropriately messaging ‘children’ online by three different vigilante groups

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Traders launch ‘totally local’ group in Axminster

Axminster's Trinity House department store is to close in September. Picture Chris Carson

Drag queens, DJs and comedy nights all touted for Bruv’s Bar - opening in Honiton next month

The Hagon family: (L-R) Jim, Sharon, Shannon, Reece and Lauren. Picture: Lauren Hagon

Revealed: A map of where big cats have been spotted in Devon and Cornwall

A picture of a map for big cat sightings across Devon and Cornwall, put together by Midweek Herald (Archant). Picture: Google Maps and Thinkstock Images

Beautiful Days 2019: all the photos from the weekend

Beans On Toast at Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8111. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Axe Cliff treasurer takes top spot in 15-hole competition

Axe Cliff Golf Club members (left to right) Picture:AXE CLIFF GOLF CLUB

Lyme Regis Regatta Stableford success for Stuart Scott

Golf club and ball

Exeter Racecourse galloping back into action with October start

Exeter Races are back in early October. Picture: EXTER RACECOURSE

Colyton Football Club celebrate receiving ‘Stay in the Game’ grant

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Basson at the double as Fishermen begin new term with Hatherleigh success

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists