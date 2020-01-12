Bastin nets as Millwey Rise win well at table-topping central

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Millwey Rise picked up their second win of the Macron League Division Four season and also inflicted a rare home defeat on table-topping Central, beating the Exeter-based side 1-0, writes Dick Sturch.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

On a soft and sticky pitch, the opening 20 minutes saw a period end-to-end action with both defences holding firm.

Millwey striker Adam Whitehouse went close before Sam Dibling rifled a shot just over and, just before the break, a Tom Bastin strike flew over the bar.

The deadlock was broken 10 minutes into the second half when Bastin arrowed a long-range shot past a surprised Central keeper to score the only goal of the game. Although there was a lack of goals there was no lack of goalmouth action at both ends.

Whitehouse had a chance to put 'Rise' further ahead, but dragged the ball wide of the post. Central won a series of corners, but Jack Bennett, in the Millwey goal, displayed good safe hands and controlled his area with an assurance that rubbed off on his back four of Haydn Lewis, Leo Maguire, Johnny Vaughan and Lee Beer, who were equal to the very best the table-toppers could throw at them.

Again the Rise management team felt, post match, that it would be unfair to single out any player for praise as it certainly was another fine all-round team performance.

On Saturday (January 18), Millwey Rise 1st team entertain Feniton Reserves to Cloakham (2.15pm) while the Rise second team travel to Dawlish (2.15pm).