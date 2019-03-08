Advanced search

Bastin nets hat-trick as Millwey Rise win well at Feniton

PUBLISHED: 19:28 29 September 2019 | UPDATED: 19:28 29 September 2019

Millwey Rise who won their Macron League Division Four game at Feniton. Picture MRFC

Archant

Millwey Rise returned from their visit to Acland Park Feniton with three more Macron League Division Four points after a 5-2 success.

Rise started slowly against a young home side and on a pitch of many bobbles!

The home side scored first, but the Rise response was excellent and a through-ball was latched onto by the 'lightning-quick' Tom Bastin to level things up.

Rise then took the lead with a very similar goal - another through-ball, this time from Adam Whitehouse and again Bastin was the beneficiary as he ran to score his second. Stuart King then struck to increase the Rise lead, but it needed a superb save from young goalkeeper Tommy Donnan to deny fenny a second, though their talented winger did not just before the break to leave the game well poised.

The second half was a one-sided affair as Rise controlled possession with a degree of comfort. However, chances were created and missed, until the 75th minute when King provided the assist prior to Sam Dibling rifling the ball home from 25-yards.

The game's seventh and final goal came from the penalty spot, won by Bastion when he got away fro the last man and he picked himself up to slam home the spot kick, complete his hat-trick and round off a very good afternoon for the Rise team.

It was three-goal Bastin who picked up the Rise Man of the Match award.

Bastin nets hat-trick as Millwey Rise win well at Feniton

