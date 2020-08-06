Beer Albion net grant to help them back to playing in light of the Covid-19 crisis

Football on pitch (c) Image Source

Football in Beer has received a boost following news that Beer Albion FC has been awarded a grant by the Premier League, The FA and Government’s Football Foundation.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The £500 grant from the Foundation’s Club Preparation Fund will help ‘The Fishermen’ to prepare their buildings to safely reopen in line with Government guidance around hygiene and social distancing, and The FA’s plans for a ‘phased return’ that were announced on July 18.

The Club Preparation Fund follows the £7m of investment awarded to 2,900 organisations through last month’s Pitch Preparation Fund, also delivered by the Premier League, The FA and Government’s Football Foundation. This is enabling over 9,000 football pitches to be made match-fit, and is benefiting over 33,000 football teams.

Speaking about their funding success, Beer Albion secretary, Roger Hoare, said: “The club are working hard to ensure the safety of all attending the ‘Furzebrake’ when the phased return to grassroots soccer begins. A COVID-19 risk assessment document will be in place and all attending will be asked to adhere to social distancing and the current protocols that the Government have issued.”

The Football Foundation is a charity funded by the Premier League, The FA and the Government, through Sport England.