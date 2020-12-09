Goals aplenty for Beer Albion

Beer Albion restarted their Devon and Exeter Premier League East campaign with a convincing 6-2 win away at Dawlish Utd, write Mark Rooke and Richard Honnor.

The Fishermen made a whirlwind start, taking the lead in the 2nd minute when Alex Paget fired the ball across the keeper into the corner. Five minutes later Jacob Hale tried his luck from the edge of the area and the ball looped over the Dawlish keeper’s head for a 2-0 lead.

Dawlish hit back with a somewhat controversial goal in the 20th minute, scoring a quick free-kick while the Beer players were still assembling the wall. Dawlish levelled at 2-2 in the 27th minute with a fine goal.

The Fishermen made the perfect response by restoring their two-goal lead before half time. First, skipper Chris Long capitalised on a Dawlish defensive mix-up to put Beer in front again, then Tom Perry got his first goal for the club.

Substitute midfielder Charley Skilton, who has returned to the club after a spell with Axminster, restored composure to Beer’s play after a scrappy start to the second period and on 57 minutes, George Harwood scored with a powerful 25 yarder to put the Fishermen 5-2 ahead.

After Tom Perry was brought down in the box on 70 minutes, Jacob Hale converted the spot-kick to put the result beyond doubt.

Manager Rooke said: “Jay Catley has been asked to play in numerous positions this season and each time he has been superb. Due to the unavailability of central defenders this week, Jay stepped in as centre back for the first time, and he excelled yet again.”

Rooke was also able to bring on two 16 year olds, Harry Lawrence and Louis Rinaldi for the last 20 minutes. Both the young debutants made favourable impressions. Next Saturday, Beer 1sts make the short trip to local rivals Colyton.

On a chilly winter afternoon, Beer Albion Reserves and Exmouth Rovers, both unbeaten in Joma Division 1 East shared the spoils in this six-goal thriller in front of a crowd of 50 at the Furzebrake writes Richard Honnor.

The Fishermen started lethargically and it was no surprise when Rovers took the lead on 22 minutes. Centre Forward James Clarke latched on to an under-hit back pass to Beer keeper Scott Dyer, then shrugged off a couple of weak challenges to slot the ball home. The big striker notched his second goal just three minutes later. After a couple of positional changes, Beer began to close down quicker and retain possession of the football. Beer pulled a goal back on 36 minutes. Josh Lund’s whipped-in corner was only partially cleared to left back Ryan King who struck a sweet 20-yarder in-off the goal post.

After the break, Rovers spurned a great chance to restore their two goal cushion, missing the target from just 6 yards out after a well-worked free kick wrong-footed the Beer defence. Then Beer keeper Dyer, who had a solid debut, kept his side in the game with a fine save.

As the game wore on, Beer’s superior fitness began to tell and they were unlucky not to equalise on 62 minutes when Josh Moughton’s free kick from 25 yards hit the underside of the crossbar and the Exmouth ‘keeper saved well from Walker in the ensuing melee.

But, Beer’s equaliser came on 70 minutes when substitute Max Richardson’s cross took a deflection and looped over the despairing keeper into the net.

The Fishermen were now turning up the heat and the visitors conceded a penalty for hand ball on 75 minutes. Jacob Clode coolly side-footed the spot-kick home to put Beer 3-2 in front.

Then came the dramatic last minute equaliser to deny Beer the victory. A long ball into the box was headed on and Exmouth’s Max Howard hooked the ball into the far corner to salvage a point for his side.

There were fine individual performances on each side. Rovers’ striker Clarke was always a handful for the Beer defence. But the Fishermen’s centre backs Josh Moughton and Jack Harwood and holding midfielder Reece Hales showed great composure to steady the ship after the initial onslaught.

The stand-out performer however was full back Liam Cox who was nominated as man of the match by sponsors Chapples of Beer Beach.

Next Saturday, Beer 2nd’s are at home to Teignmouth 2nd’s. Kick off is at 2:15pm and the match sponsor is Woozie’s Deli.