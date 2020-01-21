Beer and Feniton net a point each from a fractious affair

Feniton and Beer Albion shared the spoils in a fractious Macron Premier contest at Acland Park, writes Richard Honnor.

Both Feniton and Beer have young talented sides and on paper this had the makings of a great contest.

In truth it was a disappointing spectacle as both outfits showed a lack of discipline in failing to accept some admittedly questionable refereeing decisions and move on. There were eight bookings, two red cards and a sin-binning - definitely not a great advertisement for the game of football.

Beer got off to the worst of starts, conceding a penalty with only six minutes gone. Centre back Richard Walker was harshly adjudged by the referee to have fouled a Feniton player when a corner was delivered to the near post.

There were vehement protests, but the decision stood and Walsh's spot kick agonisingly trickled over the line despite keeper Elliot Driver getting a strong hand to the ball.

Fenny dominated the early exchanges and they would have gone two goals up 26 minutes, but for a fine save by Driver after a sweeping move had torn holes in Beer's defence.

The Fishermen bounded back to dominate proceedings up until half time. A Finley Rooke 20-yarder brought a good save out of the Fenny keeper on 34-minutes and Joe Adkin's far post header landed in the keeper's gloves after Beer's best move of the half.

The equaliser came shortly after the 40th minute sin-binning of a Feniton midfielder with Chris Long curling a 20-yard free-kick around a poorly positioned three-man defensive wall.

After the break, and having the advantage of the slope, Fenny started strongly. But the Fishermen were now showing much more discipline than the home side and their back line performed well.

Full backs Joe Adkin and George Harwood were often at full stretch, but showed good defensive skills in containing the threat of Fenny's very good wide players.

Beer's Giles Basson went close on 58 minutes with a fierce 18-yarder after disposessing Fenny's full back but the Fishermen were lucky a minute later when Driver spilled a high ball and Feniton had the ball in the net but the referee adjudged that the keeper had been fouled".

Fenny took the lead on 70 minutes when centre back Witt ghosted in unchallenged to head home a corner.

Things got worse on 78 minutes when Beer were reduced to 10 men after Finley Rooke who otherwise had a fine match was sent off for a second yellow card offence.

This set-back galvanised the Fishermen as they bravely took the game to the home side.

Driver made another good save with his feet from 10 yards on 80 minutes, but the final 10 minutes belonged to the Fishermen and Giles Basson created two good chances on the break before Feniton now under pressure conceded an 85th minute penalty for handball. Substitute Liam Fox coolly converted the spot kick for a fully deserved equaliser.

Beer almost won the game two minutes later when Long's 25-yard free kick whistled past the upright. Late on, the Feniton centyre forward wasadly, the match ended on a sour note when Feniton's centre forward was sin-binned for speaking out of turn to the referee.

On Saturday (January 25), Beer 1st team travel to Chagford. Beer Reserves, who had an excellent 2-0 home win over Tedburn St Mary, entertain struggling Heavitree 2nd's in Division Two. The Furzebrake match sponsors are Hansfords Funeral Services and kick-off is at 2.15pm.