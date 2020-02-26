Walker hat-trick as Beer Reserves sink Newton St Cyres

Football on pitch (c) Image Source

Beer Albion Reserves continued their run of fine form with an emphatic 7-1 win against Newton St Cyres in this Macron Division 2 contest at a windy Furzebrake on Saturday, writes Richard Honnor.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Following a moderate first-half showing, the Fishermen overwhelmed the plucky Saints after the break with some excellent flowing football. It was tough on the visitors, who played some fine football themselves in the first period but lacked a cutting-edge.

Beer started sluggishly and only an acrobatic save from keeper Martin Hill prevented St Cyres from taking an early lead. The home defence were playing too deep early on, and this gave the visitors space to play some neat football. Even so, it was Beer who created the better chances and they would have been well in front but for some hasty finishing and fine goalkeeping from Guy Allum.

The Fishermen had to be content with just one goal before the break, an unstoppable 20-yarder on 44 minutes from Richard Walker after he had cleverly turned his marker.

After the break, the veteran Beer striker rolled back the years with a fine display of hold-up play, delicate touch and precision passing, not to mention two more goals to complete his hat-trick!

The second-half goals came at regular intervals. On 50 minutes, Walker notched his second after Pedro Fontes's mazy run created the opportunity. The experienced Fontes was also at the top of his game and he put Beer 3-0 ahead when he squeezed in a shot in at the near post after twisting and turning past the St Cyres defence.

Walker completed his hat-trick on 63 minutes with a close-range header from Simon Smith's cross but the visitors gave themselves a glimmer of hope with a soft tap-in after a defensive mix-up. Their hopes of a recovery were short-lived, however, when lively substitute Josh Lund put Beer 5-1 in front on 72 minutes after relentless Beer pressure in the penalty box.

Fontes scored his second goal on 76 minutes with a delightful left-footed 18-yard strike after cutting inside the Saints' full back. The rout was completed on 90 minutes when Fontes dispossessed the St Cyres left back and crossed for substitute James Melville to score his first goal since returning to the club after a couple of seasons at Hawkchurch.

The man-of-the-match honour went unsurprisingly to Richard Walker with Fontes not far behind. But this was a thoroughly impressive team display and the performances of midfielders Alex Paget and Steve Howe and defenders Ryan King and Jack Harwood also caught the eye.

The Fishermen's second team will be hoping to continue their winning ways when they visit Uplowman next Saturday.

Meanwhile, Beer Firsts are back in Macron Premier action at the Furzebrake with a tough local derby against high-fliers Feniton. Kick off is at 3 pm.