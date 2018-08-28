Advanced search

Beer sunk by first-time visitors Lyme Regis

PUBLISHED: 10:01 24 December 2018

Beer Albion away at Feniton. Ref shsp 37 18TI 0979. Picture: Terry Ife

Beer Albion away at Feniton. Ref shsp 37 18TI 0979. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Fielding an under-strength side, Beer Albion suffered a 3-0 defeat by Lyme Regis in a Macron League Devon and Exeter Premier Division encounter at the Furzebrake on the Saturday before Christmas, writes Richard Honnor.

Beer Albion 2nds at home to Otterton 1st team. Ref mhsp 48 18TI 5523. Picture: Terry IfeBeer Albion 2nds at home to Otterton 1st team. Ref mhsp 48 18TI 5523. Picture: Terry Ife

After such a spirited performance against Exmouth Town two weeks before, expectations were high for a thrilling local derby, but the Fishermen’s performance fell flat as Lyme, on their first ever visit to the Furzebrake, dictated the play throughout with some fine attacking football.

Playing a narrow formation, the Fishermen could not plug the wide open spaces down both flanks.

This was fully exploited by Lyme and in particular, by former Beer player Ben Vine, who was instrumental in each of Lyme’s three goals.

Lyme took the lead on two minutes after a defensive misunderstanding by Beer’s makeshift defence allowed Vine to get to the right by line and pull the ball back for Ben Turner to score from seven yards.

Beer Albion 2nds at home to Otterton 1st team. Ref mhsp 48 18TI 5521. Picture: Terry IfeBeer Albion 2nds at home to Otterton 1st team. Ref mhsp 48 18TI 5521. Picture: Terry Ife

Somehow, the Fishermen soaked up the pressure for the remainder of the first half without conceding further, but the contest was so one-sided that they did not create a single chance on the Lyme goal.

After the break it was more of the same and Lyme went 2-0 ahead on 60 minutes when Vine got past a couple of Beer challenges down the left and again delivered a pin-point cross for midfielder Fred Parsons to tap in from close range.

So dominant were the visitors, that Beer had to wait until 73 minutes for their first corner, and their one and only shot on target came from Josh Lund on 89 minutes!

By that time, Lyme had wrapped up the points when Rob Fellingham scored their third goal on 85 minutes following another break down the right flank.

Beer Albion 2nds at home to Otterton 1st team. Ref mhsp 48 18TI 5514. Picture: Terry IfeBeer Albion 2nds at home to Otterton 1st team. Ref mhsp 48 18TI 5514. Picture: Terry Ife

Match sponsors, Colcombe Beer Boys Skittles team gave the Man of the Match award to Ben Vine whilst for Beer, centre back Joe Adkin battled hard .

The gloom at the Furzebrake was lifted somewhat when news came through that Beer‘s second string had won 2-1 at Budleigh in their Division Three encounter.

A thought then for the New Year is that it may be time to give some of Beer’s promising young second team players a decent chance to establish themselves in the first team.

Next up for Beer first team is a trip across to Glebe Park, Upottery for a Macron League top flight meeting on January 5. On the same day, Beer second team entertain Tedburn St Mary with the Furzebrake kick-off being 2pm.

Midweek Herald 2018 Festive Football Quiz

The Festive Football Quiz

AVR trio complete Extremely Jolly Run at Escot

The AVR three who took part in the first Extremely Jolly run, held at Escot and sponsored by Red Rock Brewery. Picture AVR

Beer sunk by first-time visitors Lyme Regis

Beer Albion away at Feniton. Ref shsp 37 18TI 0979. Picture: Terry Ife

House try and the trusty boot of Cave see Lacemen to success at Torquay

Honiton rugby. Ref mscsp 48 17TI 3845. Picture: Terry Ife

Seaton homeless man given room at the Inn

Tim Joy at the Hook and Parrot with neighbour Simone Sibbled who raised the alarm when the flats fire started and dragged him from his bed to safety. Picture Latham Bradley
