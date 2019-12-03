Advanced search

Beer win well at Kentisbeare to sit sixth in the Macron League top flight table

PUBLISHED: 13:21 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:21 03 December 2019

Beer Albion Reserves at home to Winkleigh in the Bill Slee Cup. Ref mhsp 44 19TI 2599. Picture: Terry Ife

Beer Albion Reserves at home to Winkleigh in the Bill Slee Cup. Ref mhsp 44 19TI 2599. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Beer Albion moved up to sixth place in the Macron Premier Division table with a 4-0 win away at Kentisbeare, writes Richard Honnor.

Beer Albion Reserves at home to Winkleigh in the Bill Slee Cup. Ref mhsp 44 19TI 2609. Picture: Terry IfeBeer Albion Reserves at home to Winkleigh in the Bill Slee Cup. Ref mhsp 44 19TI 2609. Picture: Terry Ife

The playing conditions and the narrow pitch did not make for a great footballing spectacle and for 70 minutes the Fishermen were made to work really hard for their victory by a determined, physical Kentisbeare side.

However, in the final 20 minutes it was the Fishermen's superior fitness that came to the fore as they ran out comfortable winners.

The first half was evenly contested with neither keeper being seriously tested until Beer went ahead on the stroke of half-time when, after the home side failed to clear a corner, Alex Hunt scored from a couple of yards out.

Immediately after break the Fishermen increased their lead when Finley Rooke found winger Giles Basson in the clear with a 20-yard cross-field pass and the youngster took the ball on and slotted it into the right hand corner past the advancing keeper.

Kentisbeare hit back and took the game to Beer creating a couple of chances from set-pieces, but the Beer defence in which Fraser Beaumont and George Harwood stood out, were equal to the task.

The Fishermen always looked dangerous on the counter and, after wide man Jay Catley had missed the target from six yards out on 69 minutes, he atoned to make it 3-0 a minute later with a shot from 15 yards, after taking another pinpoint pass from Finley Rooke.

Rooke, who is just 16 years old, was the outstanding player on the park as holding midfielder for 70 minutes and then in a more attacking role for the final 20 minutes.

The final goal came on 73 minutes when striker Chris Long thundered an unstoppable 30-yard free kick into the top corner.

This Saturday (December 7), the Fishermen face a stern test when they play Devon League outfit Exmouth Town Reserves a place in the quarter-finals of the Devon Premier Cup. Kick-off at the Furzebrake is at 2:15 pm and the match sponsor is East Devon Physiotherapy & Sports Injury Clinic.

Most Read

Seaton Christmas shoebox appeal

The Axe Valley Home Care team - Allan Blake, Casey Duffey, Simon Freathy, Leo Torres; Tamsin Pengelly;, Helen Le Carpentier, Nicolette Simpson. Picture: Jonathan Gallagher

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Stopping second homes and improving broadband will keep communities connected, say election candidates

Election candidates in the Tiverton and Honiton constituency. Picture: Alex Walton/Canva

Santa’s coming to Axminster

Santa aboard his float in Axminster. Picture Axminster Lions

Axminster Freemasons support local groups

Pictured at the presentation are (l/R) Lord of the Manor, Jim Rowe, Shirley Parris from Flamingo Pool, Georgia Robson from Axminster and Lyme Cancer Support and Lodge secretary Andrew Moulding. Picture: Axminster Freemasons

Most Read

Seaton Christmas shoebox appeal

The Axe Valley Home Care team - Allan Blake, Casey Duffey, Simon Freathy, Leo Torres; Tamsin Pengelly;, Helen Le Carpentier, Nicolette Simpson. Picture: Jonathan Gallagher

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Stopping second homes and improving broadband will keep communities connected, say election candidates

Election candidates in the Tiverton and Honiton constituency. Picture: Alex Walton/Canva

Santa’s coming to Axminster

Santa aboard his float in Axminster. Picture Axminster Lions

Axminster Freemasons support local groups

Pictured at the presentation are (l/R) Lord of the Manor, Jim Rowe, Shirley Parris from Flamingo Pool, Georgia Robson from Axminster and Lyme Cancer Support and Lodge secretary Andrew Moulding. Picture: Axminster Freemasons

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Ottery St Mary Under-14s exit cup after rare defeat

Seb Copp in action for Ottery U14s during their cup meeting with Exeter Panthers. Picture STEPHEN UPSHER

Honiton U8s enjoy their morning of action with Taunton

Action from the Honiton Under-8s meeting with Taunton. Picture: HONITON RFC

Cave stars as Honiton overcome more injury woes to defeat Wiveliscombe

Honiton rugby. Ref mscsp 48 17TI 3845. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton bowl to thrilling victory over Mid Devon

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

AVRs enjoy the Flying Fox meeting

The AVR members who took part in the Run from the Romans III event. Picture AVR
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists