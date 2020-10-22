Ben Allen nets as 10-man Feniton claim another clean sheet win to retain top spot

Feniton players celebrate a goal in their Joma Devon & Exeter League win over Whipton & Pinhoe. Picture: STEVE SELLEY Archant

Feniton made it five wins from five as they defeated Chard Town Reserves 1-0 at Acland Park.

What’s more, as well as sporting a perfect record at the start of a new season, Fenny have yet to concede a goal in a home league game.

Feniton ended the game with 10 men after a red card for Morgan Pearce while Tom Badcott was shown yellow.

The only goal of the game early in the second half when Jake Sellick crossed and Ben Allen tucked the ball home.

Tom Badcott was denied when his half volley was well saved by the Chard glovesman. Charlie Selley was also denied by the Chard stopper and Aaron Pearce was also a whisker away from netting.

The match sponsors were that splendid Exmouth-based business that is Antonio’s and the Fenny Man of the Match went to Jake Sellick.

Feniton manager James Hiscox said: “In the first instance, for me, the most important thing was getting the three points.

“A 1-0 score line suggests a close encounter, but anyone watching would have seen us playing some terrific football against a visiting team that sat 11 men behind the ball for the entire 90 minutes!

“From my point of view the most pleasing aspect of the game was seeing that my lads did not let the frustration of the defensive plan from Chard get the better of them and we continued to play our football, we knew eventually we would break them down.

“It’s a fact that our goalkeeper had nothing to do from first whistle to last!”

Looking ahead, the Fenny boss said: “We now have three big games against Kentisbeare, Beer and Dawlish and we head into a tough run of games in a great position and so, hopefully we come out the other side being in the same position as we are now.

“However, we are very clear as to the challenges ahead for all of our next three opponents are going to be looking to take points from us and do what they can to take top spot.

“There is nothing we like more at Feniton than playing in the big games.”

Saturday’s visit to Kentisbeare has a 3pm kick-off.