Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Best hat-trick as Seaton Town Reserves share 12 goals in home thriller

PUBLISHED: 21:25 22 January 2019

Seaton Reserves v Witheridge. Ref mhsp 04 19SM 14 Picture: Sarah McCabe

Seaton Reserves v Witheridge. Ref mhsp 04 19SM 14 Picture: Sarah McCabe

Archant

Seaton Town Reserves and Witheridge served up a thrilling contest that yielded no fewer than 12 goals.

Seaton Reserves v Witheridge. Ref mhsp 04 19SM 11 Picture: Sarah McCabeSeaton Reserves v Witheridge. Ref mhsp 04 19SM 11 Picture: Sarah McCabe

Seaton were superb in the first half and trooped off at the break with a richly deserved 4-1 success.

Reece Best bagged a brace and the other goals were scored by Adzy Whitehouse and a neat finish from William Hellier.

However, it became clear in the second half that the Seaton collective effort before the break had taken its toll and there were some tired Seaton legs on show as Witheridge dominated the second period. Indeed, such was the Witheridge recovery that they got into a position where they led 6-5 heading into the final minute of the game.

Seaton were not done, though, and launched one last attack which ended with a foul in the area.

Seaton Reserves v Witheridge. Ref mhsp 04 19SM 9 Picture: Sarah McCabeSeaton Reserves v Witheridge. Ref mhsp 04 19SM 9 Picture: Sarah McCabe

With nerves of steel, Whitehouse stepped up to drill home the spot kick to ensure honours ended even,

The other Seaton second-half goal had seen Best complete his hat-trick with a towering header.

Seaton Reserves v Witheridge. Ref mhsp 04 19SM 8 Picture: Sarah McCabeSeaton Reserves v Witheridge. Ref mhsp 04 19SM 8 Picture: Sarah McCabe

Seaton Reserves v Witheridge. Ref mhsp 04 19SM 10 Picture: Sarah McCabeSeaton Reserves v Witheridge. Ref mhsp 04 19SM 10 Picture: Sarah McCabe

Most Read

Dozens of redundancies as holiday park firm - with property in Honiton - goes into administration

Blossom Hill Park. Ref mhh 04 19TI 8643. Picture: Terry Ife

Road near Honiton closed after 40-ft lorry breaks down on humpback bridge

Police slow sign

Snow falls in Devon with more expected to come

The view today (January 22) from Sharpitor, Dartmoor. Picture: Paul McDonnell.

First Oxford place for a Holyrood student

Lauren Winch. Picture: Holyrood Academy

Man assisting police after Lyme burglaries

Dorset police officer

Most Read

Dozens of redundancies as holiday park firm - with property in Honiton - goes into administration

Blossom Hill Park. Ref mhh 04 19TI 8643. Picture: Terry Ife

Road near Honiton closed after 40-ft lorry breaks down on humpback bridge

Police slow sign

Snow falls in Devon with more expected to come

The view today (January 22) from Sharpitor, Dartmoor. Picture: Paul McDonnell.

First Oxford place for a Holyrood student

Lauren Winch. Picture: Holyrood Academy

Man assisting police after Lyme burglaries

Dorset police officer

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Best hat-trick as Seaton Town Reserves share 12 goals in home thriller

Seaton Reserves v Witheridge. Ref mhsp 04 19SM 14 Picture: Sarah McCabe

Honiton 2nds impress in thrilling meeting with Tiverton

Sidmouth at home to Kingsbridge. shsp 49 18TI 6071. Picture: Terry Ife

Axe Cliff senior success for John Hanna

Mick Swann congratulates John Hanna after his win in the Axe Cliff Stableford. Also in the picture is third placed Paul Hilder who was edged out for second spot by Adrian Bishop (not in picture). Picture: BRIAN BAILLEY THOMPSON.

Society no longer values teachers, says Lyme head

Headteacher Dr Richard Steward. Picture: Woodroffe School

Birthday wish comes true for Axminster care home resident

Frank Piper celebrates his 91st birtdhay with a ride in a vintage motorbike and sidecar. Picture Tudor Cottage
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists