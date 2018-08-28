Best hat-trick as Seaton Town Reserves share 12 goals in home thriller

Seaton Town Reserves and Witheridge served up a thrilling contest that yielded no fewer than 12 goals.

Seaton were superb in the first half and trooped off at the break with a richly deserved 4-1 success.

Reece Best bagged a brace and the other goals were scored by Adzy Whitehouse and a neat finish from William Hellier.

However, it became clear in the second half that the Seaton collective effort before the break had taken its toll and there were some tired Seaton legs on show as Witheridge dominated the second period. Indeed, such was the Witheridge recovery that they got into a position where they led 6-5 heading into the final minute of the game.

Seaton were not done, though, and launched one last attack which ended with a foul in the area.

With nerves of steel, Whitehouse stepped up to drill home the spot kick to ensure honours ended even,

The other Seaton second-half goal had seen Best complete his hat-trick with a towering header.

