Broom at the double as Honiton U9s net win double at Brixington Blues

PUBLISHED: 13:24 12 February 2019

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Honiton Under-9s enjoyed a win double in their latest Exeter and District Youth League matches.

The youngsters travelled to Exmouth for fixtures against Brixington Blues teams.

The first game saw Honiton make a slow start and they were forced onto the back foot for long periods.

However, they took the lead, albeit against the run of play, thanks to a superb solo goal from Dexter van Broom.

The home side hit back, but some splendid goalkeeping from Toby Morrish combined with disciplined defending left Honiton still leading at the interval.

Honiton improved after the break, but still found themselves having to defend for much of the time.

However, once again, it was a slick counter-attack that paid dividends for Honiton as Tao Wallis struck to double the lead. Brixington did manage the goal their contribution to the contest deserved, netting late on, but Honiton were not to be denied a 2-1 success.

There was significant all-round improvement to the Honiton performance in their second game.

Dexter van Broom fired them ahead before he was denied a second by a handball on the line. However, Tao Wallis drilled home to spot kick to make it 2-0.

The game opened up and Honiton then created a host of chances with Alfie Lloyd and Ed Newcombe going close.

It was not one-sided though and the home side also created chances, but saves from Thomas Eggington in goal and a fine block from George Selway kept the clean sheet in tact.

Two goals from Noah Pemberton completed a highly satisfactory morning’s work for Honiton U9s.

