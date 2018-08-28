Broomfield scores ‘stunning goal’ as Cranbrook nets six in home win

Cranbrook chalked up a sixth successive unbeaten outing and also registered a second successive clean sheet home win with a 6-0 defeat of Starcross Generals at Broadclyst.

A consideration for Cranbrook boss Jon Martin, heading into the game, was the opposition’s previous result.

The Cranbrook boss explained saying: “I was a tad concerned as to what sort of strength team we’d face, given the fact that they [Starcross Generals] have signed some quality players in recent weeks, and, seven days before, had beaten high-flying Upottery – scoring five goals in the process – while, against the same Upottery team, we have failed to score once in the last three meetings!”

Despite any pre-match concerns, Cranbrook made a bright start and enjoyed plenty of possession in the opening exchanges.

However, for all their control, particularly in the middle third of the pitch, they were not creating any clear-cut chances.

The deadlock was broken on the half hour with a goal of real quality! A clearance from the Generals’ penalty area saw the ball land at the feet of Tommy Taylor some 25 yards out and he struck a sweet left foot shot that saw the ball arrow its way into the bottom corner of the net!

That proved to be the only goal of the first half and, during the break, the Cranbrook boss urged his players to look for what he felt would be the game’s crucial second goal as early as they could in the second half.

His players clearly took on board what the boss wanted for, shortly after the restart, Dan MacDonald made it 2-0. It was as Martin had suggested; once the second goal went in it sparked a flurry of goals with three more – a second for Taylor and strikes from Reece Saunders and Fraser Browning – sent Cranbrook clear.

The sixth and final home goal was one that will live long in the memory of the Cranbrook faithful! The move began with the ball at the feet of the Cranbrook centre backs. It was then moved through midfield and on into the attacking third with a number of crisp one-touch passing before a one-two between Taylor and James Broomfield ended with the latter rifling the ball home!

A delighted Martin said: “That sixth goal was one of the best I have seen the team score since I took charge. As for the overall performance, it was exceptional. They [Starcross] were a decent outfit and it was clear to see that they are much improved. We are now delivering consistency of performance, unbeaten in six and three successive clean sheets, which, from a manager’s point of view, is very pleasing.”

He continued: “I felt that, especially in the second half, we were different class going forward. Tommy Taylor and 18-year-old striker Reece Saunders were a joy to watch and Starcross could not handle their movement and pace!”

As for the Cranbrook Man of the Match, Martin said: “For me, the star of the show, in a team performance where everyone put a shift in, was Craig Galloway, who was making his first start at the back.

“He’s been playing in attacking roles all season, but I wanted to see if he could do a job at the back and, it’s fair to say he did it with a degree of comfort. He and Matt Pike, who came back into the side after a lengthy lay-off, combined superbly.”

He continued: “The confidence that an unbeaten run gives you is there for all to see now. We have been involved in some tough games, and come up against some strong sides recently, so to come out of that period unbeaten is very pleasing.

“What’s more, the squad is now looking very strong too. We have had a couple of players return from long-term injury and that has helped strengthen the squad. It does mean I now can select from 19 or 20 each week and so, if someone does drop out, I am now confident that we have similar players ready to step in! Competition for places is the key and you need such healthy competition if you are going to be challenging up there with the best teams in the division.”