Burke strikes late on to see Millwey Rise Reserves to win over Otters

Archant

Millwey Rise Reserves came back from being two goals down to defeat Ottery St Mary Development XI 3-2 in a Joma Devon & Exeter League Division Four East game.

Trailing 2-0 in the first half, Rise were back in it by half-time thanks to a goal from Mark Pike.

Play was end-to-end throughout the second half before a superb goal from Jack Bennett levelled things up at 2-2.

As the game moved into its closing stages Sam Burke tapped the ball into the net for the winning goal.

Rise team boss Terry Male did not wish to name an individual ‘Man of the Match’. He explained saying: “This was every bit a whole team performance and they all deserve to be part of the Man of the Match award.”

This Saturday (October 2) Rise Reserves travel to Dawlish United 3rds (3pm).