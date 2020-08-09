Canny double as Dunkeswell edge out Churchinford

Archant

Dunkeswell Rovers made a winning start to their 2020/21 pre-season campaign with a 3-2 home win over Churchinford.

In a closely contested opening period two well match sides created problems for each others defence, but the deadlock was eventually broken when Josh Cann scored to give the Dunks the lead.

It was 2-0 before the break as Steve Morris rifled the ball home from just outside the area with a strike that gave visiting glovesman Jake Welch no chance.

Early in the second half Josh Cann doubled his tally with a goal that owed much to some comical handling by the opposition glovesman.

Churchinford made it 3-1 with a superbly struck Jake Phillips free-kick and, with Dunks player Jay Williams ‘guesting’ for the visitors, it was his run that ended with a home defender turning the ball into their own net to make it 3-2.

That set up a frenetic end to the game, but there were no further goals and Dunkeswell took the honours, albeit by the narrowest of margins.

The match was sponsored by Meads Builders and the match ball was sponsored by Westcountry Butchers.