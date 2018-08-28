Catch a local football match this Saturday

Honiton Town and Axminster Town are both without South West Peninsula League Eastern Division matches on the second Saturday of February, writes Steve Birley.

Honiton’s next league game is on February 16 when they go to University, but the wait will go beyond the third Saturday of this month for Axminster Town for the Tigers are not in action again until their February 23 visit to Liverton.

Honiton were last in action on Januarys 26 when they drew 1-1 at home to Alphington while the Tigers last played the week before that, drawing 1-1 at Tiger Way with Teignmouth on January 19.

With no SWPL action to take in, the spotlight falls on the Macron Devon and Exeter League and there are three ‘local’ games in the Premier Division with Beer Albion hosting Witheridge, Upottery entertaining Exmouth Town Reserves and Seaton Town playing host to Newtown.

In Division Two, Axminster Town Reserves are in Tiger Way action where they will meet Uplowman, Honiton Town Reserves are at home to Bow AAC and Tipton St John entertain Halwill.

In Division Three Otterton play host to Beer Reserves while, in Division Four, Feniton Reserves entertain Pinhoe and, in Division Five, Cranbrook take on visiting Central.

There’s home Division Six action for Colyton Reserves, who take on Lapford and, in Division Eight, Millwey Rise Reserves take on Dawlish.

Away from the league there’s a big cup, tie for Dunkeswell Rovers, who travel to North Devon to meet hosts Appledore Lions with the winners booking a coveted place in the semi-finals of the Devon Intermediate Cup.

All tomorrow’s league games have 3pm start times, but the Dunkeswell Rovers Cup tie at Appledore begins at 2pm.