Chowdury impresses in Millwey Rise Reserves draw at Tedburn

A Seaton Town player prepares to take a throw-in. Picture SARAH MCCABE Archant

Millwey Rise Reserves banked a point from their Macron League Division Eight visit to Tedburn St Mary, writes Dick Sturch.

While not playing with the same level of fluency that they had shown seven days before, Millwey found themselves a goal down at the break.

It wasn’t until the final 10 minutes of the game that they finally managed to level the score from a penalty taken by their goalkeeper Terry Male.

A 1-1 final score was a fair result, but had Rise found a little more of the determination shown the week before, a win was most certainly possible!

The Man of the Match award, sponsored by Seaton Carpets, went to the outstanding Imran Chowdury.

Next up for the Rise Reserves is a Saturday (March 2) home meeting with Topsham Town Reserves in the Geary Cup (2pm).