Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Chowdury impresses in Millwey Rise Reserves draw at Tedburn

PUBLISHED: 20:13 26 February 2019 | UPDATED: 20:13 26 February 2019

A Seaton Town player prepares to take a throw-in. Picture SARAH MCCABE

A Seaton Town player prepares to take a throw-in. Picture SARAH MCCABE

Archant

Millwey Rise Reserves banked a point from their Macron League Division Eight visit to Tedburn St Mary, writes Dick Sturch.

While not playing with the same level of fluency that they had shown seven days before, Millwey found themselves a goal down at the break.

It wasn’t until the final 10 minutes of the game that they finally managed to level the score from a penalty taken by their goalkeeper Terry Male.

A 1-1 final score was a fair result, but had Rise found a little more of the determination shown the week before, a win was most certainly possible!

The Man of the Match award, sponsored by Seaton Carpets, went to the outstanding Imran Chowdury.

Next up for the Rise Reserves is a Saturday (March 2) home meeting with Topsham Town Reserves in the Geary Cup (2pm).

Most Read

Coastal walkers are ‘risking their lives’

Fossil hunters at Charmouth. Picture: RNLI

Burglars steal jewellery and cash from Honiton house after breaking in through window

Police.

Play area swings back into action

Cllr Andrew Moulding at St Marks play area in Honiton. Ref mhh 08 19TI 1000704. Picture: Terry Ife

Tributes paid to Uplyme community champion

The late Pat Day.

Unique collection of ‘Garage-ana’ going under the hammer

Items from the unique ‘Garage-ana’ collection. Picture Whittons Auctions Honiton.

Most Read

Coastal walkers are ‘risking their lives’

Fossil hunters at Charmouth. Picture: RNLI

Burglars steal jewellery and cash from Honiton house after breaking in through window

Police.

Play area swings back into action

Cllr Andrew Moulding at St Marks play area in Honiton. Ref mhh 08 19TI 1000704. Picture: Terry Ife

Tributes paid to Uplyme community champion

The late Pat Day.

Unique collection of ‘Garage-ana’ going under the hammer

Items from the unique ‘Garage-ana’ collection. Picture Whittons Auctions Honiton.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Chowdury impresses in Millwey Rise Reserves draw at Tedburn

A Seaton Town player prepares to take a throw-in. Picture SARAH MCCABE

Williams stars as Dunks win at Upottery to claim Golesworthy Cup last eight berth

Honiton Town at home to Bow AAC. Ref mhsp 07 19TI 9711. Picture: Terry Ife

AVR members tackle the 2019 Dalwood Three Hill Challenge

AVR members at the 2019 Dalwood meeting. Picture AXE VALLEY RUNNERS

Clode header nets Axmouth United home win over North Tawton

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Super Sunday on offer at Bishops Court point-to-point

Crowds flock to point to points
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists