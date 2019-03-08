Advanced search

Chris Badcott's first Feniton senior goal sees team make Devon Premier Cup progress

PUBLISHED: 12:20 14 October 2019

Feniton and Roselands take to the pitch ahead of their Devon Premier Cup tie that Fenny won 2-0. Picture FENITON FOOTBALL CLUB

Archant

Feniton served up a superb all-round show to bag themselves a place in the third round of the Devon Premier Cup after a 2-1 win at South Devon-based Roselands.

The match was played on the 4G surface at South Devon College and Fenny began the game well.

The first chance at either end came midway through the first half when a defence-splitting Tom Badcott pass was collected by Matt Kingdon who saw his shot superbly turned onto a post by the home glovesman. Oscar Walsh then went close before, with 10 minutes of the first half remaining the lively Jake Sellick . later to be named Man of the Match, was sin-binned.

The home side took full advantage and opened the scoring with a free header to lead the contest at half-time.

Fenny changed their shape for the second half and there was a new tempo to their play. Indeed, it took just a few minutes from the restart for parity to be restored when skipper Darren Witt chested the ball down before volleying it into the top corner!

Boosted by the equaliser, Fenny went in search of a winner and it duly arrived in the 80th minute when Walsh provided an assist to a clinical finish by Chris Badcott to net his first senior goal for the club.

Fenny then saw the game out in a degree of comfort, though they had goalkeeper Tom Pryke to thank for not having to go to penalties when the glovesman made a superb save with what was almost the last kick of the game.

