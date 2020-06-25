Colyton AFC net Pitch Preparation Fund grant

Colyton Football Club have been awarded a £5000 Pitch Preparation Fund grant from the Premier League, The FA, and the Government’s Football Foundation.

The Pitch Preparation Fund was set up in support of the game, which is currently facing unprecedented challenges because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The Fund is providing grants to clubs that have lost out on normal revenue streams during this difficult period.

The funding will enable Colyton AFC, who play in the Devon & Exeter Football League, to prepare their football pitches so that they are match-fit for when it is safe to play football again, following Government advice.

They can use their grant towards to help pay for the cost of materials, work such as verti-draining, chain harrowing, rolling, over-seeding, fertilising, weed-killing, and routine preparatory work such as grass cutting and the setting out and line-marking of pitches.

Clubs and other organisations are also being given access to the Football Foundation Groundskeeping Community. This is a free online resource the Foundation developed with The FA and the Grounds Management Association, containing advice and guidance. Anyone in Colyton can sign up at https://thefa.hivelearning.com/groundskeeping.

Colyton AFC chairman, Roy Turner, said: “The Football Foundation grant will allow us to continue with the work we have undertaken of the past few years to improve the drainage and quality of the playing surface on our main pitch. Our aim is to have one of the best playing surfaces in East Devon”

“The grant will also enable us to undertake some pitch maintenance work to our other pitches to improve the quality of all our the grass playing surfaces.”

Robert Sullivan, Interim Chief Executive of the Football Foundation, said: “This is a vital grant to help Colyton AFC get their pitches match-fit.

“The Premier League, The FA and Government’s Football Foundation exists to help provide quality infrastructure at the lower-levels of the game. Pitch Preparation Fund grants like this one are giving a helping hand to clubs across the country to get their playing surfaces ready for when the game is allowed to begin again following government advice.”

The Football Foundation is a charity funded by the Premier League, The FA, and the Government, through Sport England.

Chris French, Devon County FA Development Manager said: “The Football Foundation Pitch Preparation Fund has been a much-needed boost to grassroots football across Devon with Colyton and a further 101 clubs receiving funding this month. The volunteers at Colyton have been excellent are not only improving their ground and club but maximising funding opportunities and this will once again provide their volunteers which much needed funds to continue their great work.”