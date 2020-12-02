Local football hero

Roy Turner and partner Shirley Boyland who also helps out on match-days Archant

The chairman of Colyton FC

The success, or failure, of any local football club is all down to the dedication of volunteers.

At Colyton Football Club, chairman Roy Turner is a shining beacon of commitment and passion for the beautiful game.

Colyton first-team coach Andy Widger has nominated Roy for a special mention and it is fantastic to see such enthusiasm and love for local football.

“Roy dedicates so much time to our local club here at Colyton,” said Widger.

“Without all his input and hard work in ensuring things run smoothly and efficiently throughout the seasons, I am sure it would make things difficult to run at all.

“From organising training venues in the week, where he is most Tuesdays registering who attends during these Covid times, to making sure us coaches and managers have all the equipment we need, Roy does an amazing job. “He is washing the kit, arranging the food after matches, making sure the changing room facilities and club are Covid safe and clean. “The jobs never stop. “Collecting match fees on match-day and registering new signings, which he has been busy with this season, his commitment is incredible.” It is also a family affair.

Roy’s partner Shirley Boyland also helps out on match-days, serving food, coffees, teas and refreshments, along with catering for the teams after matches.

“Roy also finds the time to be head groundsman,” added Widger. “He is out there marking the pitch and keeping it in good shape. “Only the other day, on my way home from work, I spotted a tractor and cutter on the field, getting it ready for our restart. “What was so impressive was it was in the dark at 17.45. I can only imagine how long he’d been down there.

“His dedication is second to none and we all are extremely grateful to have him as our club chairman. “His enthusiasm and hard work is why Colyton FC is where we are now. “We are a fully Chartered Standard Club, which is enjoying a fantastic start to this season. “It is just reward for the work Roy does and he certainly deserves the tag of local sporting hero.” Congratulations to Roy and his team for an amazing job. We would love to hear more stories on local sporting heroes. Send details to tim.herbert@archant.co.uk