Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Colyton, Feniton and Beer Albion all in home Macron League top flight action

PUBLISHED: 10:51 12 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:51 12 January 2019

A Seaton Town player prepares to take a throw-in. Picture SARAH MCCABE

A Seaton Town player prepares to take a throw-in. Picture SARAH MCCABE

Archant

In terms of where to see local football on the second Saturday of the New Year, with Honiton Town not playing and Budleigh Salterton away to Alphington, the spotlight falls onto the Macron Devon and Exeter League.

Colyton stage the Premier Division ‘Match of the Day’ as they sit second and their visitor’s are fourth placed Lyme Regis. Upottery travel into Exeter to meet table-toppers Exwick Villa. Beer Albion stage top flight action as they entertain Clyst Valley and there is an East Devon derby at Feniton where Seaton Town are the visitors.

In Division Two, Axminster Town’s second team have a home game as they host Bow AAc.

In Division Three, all eyes will be on the Washbrook Meadow home of Ottery St Mary to see if they can make it 10 successive wins when they host Tedburn St Mary (3pm).

There’s an East Devon derby at Cloakham Lawns where Millwey Rise entertain Feniton Reserves in a Division Four meeting and, in Division Five, Awliscombe, Cranbrook (playing at Broadclyst) and Upottery Reserves, are all at home, hosting Dunkeswell Rovers, Starcross Generals and Central respectively.

Most Read

Seaton Mayor resigns

Seaton Mayor Peter Burrows. Picture Seaton Town Council

Seaton Mayor’s resignation : council reveals the facts

Seaton Mayor Peter Burrows. Picture Seaton Town Council

New maths teaching system adds up to “staggering” success at Cranbrook Education Campus

Cranbrook Education Campus. Picture: Philippa Davies

Lyme husband and wife die within hours of each other

Dolly Canfield

Seaton nurse stole £47,000 from boyfriend’s parents

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Colyton, Feniton and Beer Albion all in home Macron League top flight action

A Seaton Town player prepares to take a throw-in. Picture SARAH MCCABE

District council reveals bulky waste collection prices will INCREASE this April - but still remain ‘competitive’

Residents living in the South West are paying the second-highest charges in England for bulky waste collections. Picture: Getty Images

Birds ahoy on the river - take a Stuart Line Cruise on the Exe

Stuart Line Cruises. Ref exe 20 18TI 3400. Picture: Terry Ife

Seaton Mayor’s resignation : council reveals the facts

Seaton Mayor Peter Burrows. Picture Seaton Town Council

Axminster Town duo feature in top four of Eastern Division ‘Golden Boot’ race

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists