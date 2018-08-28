Colyton, Feniton and Beer Albion all in home Macron League top flight action

A Seaton Town player prepares to take a throw-in. Picture SARAH MCCABE Archant

In terms of where to see local football on the second Saturday of the New Year, with Honiton Town not playing and Budleigh Salterton away to Alphington, the spotlight falls onto the Macron Devon and Exeter League.

Colyton stage the Premier Division ‘Match of the Day’ as they sit second and their visitor’s are fourth placed Lyme Regis. Upottery travel into Exeter to meet table-toppers Exwick Villa. Beer Albion stage top flight action as they entertain Clyst Valley and there is an East Devon derby at Feniton where Seaton Town are the visitors.

In Division Two, Axminster Town’s second team have a home game as they host Bow AAc.

In Division Three, all eyes will be on the Washbrook Meadow home of Ottery St Mary to see if they can make it 10 successive wins when they host Tedburn St Mary (3pm).

There’s an East Devon derby at Cloakham Lawns where Millwey Rise entertain Feniton Reserves in a Division Four meeting and, in Division Five, Awliscombe, Cranbrook (playing at Broadclyst) and Upottery Reserves, are all at home, hosting Dunkeswell Rovers, Starcross Generals and Central respectively.