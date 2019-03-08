Colyton Football Club celebrate receiving 'Stay in the Game' grant

Colyton Football Club have been given an early season boost with the news that they have been awarded a £750 'Stay in the Game' grant.

The Football Association (FA) sponsored initiative targets the retention of adult male footballers

Colyton FC chairman Roy Turner says: "The grant will enable the club to cover the additional cost of winter training time at a local LED Leisure 3G pitch.

"This will help to develop player skills and enhance their enjoyment of the beautiful game, encouraging player retention at a time when there are so many other pressures on their time."

The Stay in the Game scheme is funded by The FA and delivered by the Football Foundation, with grants of £750 awarded to clubs to boost financial sustainability and allow clubs to continue offering playing opportunities in organised football. The grants can be used towards matchday and training facility hire and league affiliation costs as well as covering match day subs for individuals that aren't able to afford their regular match fees.