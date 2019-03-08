Colyton Reserves win at Bradninch - picture special

Action from the Colyton Reserves' Macron League Division Six 4-2 win at Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEY Archant

Colyton Reserves moved into a Macron League Division Six top three berth after winning 4-2 at Bradninch.

A seventh away win in 11 outings for Colyton means they are now in with a great chance of stepping up a division next season.

They were good value for the win which came after they took a 20th minute lead when seizing on a mistake in the home back line.

The hosts levelled, and, for a short time, threatened to take charge, but Colyton, with a solid back line, were soon back in charge and two second half goals gave them a 3-1 lead before the home side got one back. Colyton were not to be denied the points though and they sealed victory with a late fourth.

Since their last defeat – a February 16 loss at home to Amory Green Rovers, Colyton’s second team have drawn one and now won the last four in succession.

They have three games left this league season.

On Saturday (April 20) they travel to meet a Cheriton Fitzpaine side that sit immediately below them in the table.

The fourth placed Cherries have played two games fewer than Colyton and are a point behind, so a win in Mid Devon on Saturday is vital to the Colyton promotion hopes.

After Saturday’s game, Colyton’s second team will have two to play.

They go to Exeter United on Saturday, April 27, and then wrap up their league season on May 4, with a home game against a Spreyton side that may well need to win to lift the divisional top honour.

