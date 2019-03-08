Conway impresses once again as Millwey Rise are beaten at Teignmouth

Millwey Rise went down 5-2 in their Macron League Division Four game at Teignmouth Reserves, writes Dick Sturch

Millwey played into the face of gale force winds and began well, almost taking a fifth minute lead, only for a finger tip save to deny Oscar Scaden’s well-struck shot.

The home side, with the advantage of the wind at their backs, took the lead on 10 minutes when a wind-assisted volley flew past Tommy Donnan in the Millwey goal.

The home team then kept pressing, but a resolute display by the Rise back line held firm until the 30th minute when an unmarked forward headed the hosts into a 2-0 lead.

The young Millwey forwards played some very intricate football and created several chances, the nearest of which, a header, was gratefully held by the Teigns goalkeeper. A controversial decision by the referee then robbed Rise of a ‘goal’! It came when the home glovesman pushed an indirect free-kick into his own net, but, for a reason unbeknown to many at the game, it was disallowed!

Two minutes into the second period Teignmouth went further ahead, but within minutes Millwey’s Brad Conway picked up the ball close to the halfway line before weaving through a number of challengers and unleashing a shot that left the keeper helpless.

Boosted by the fine finish, the young Rise side continue to play on then front foot and they were denied a second goal by a goal-line clearance.

The home side added a fourth after punishing some slack Millwey marking and then scored a terrific fifth.

However, Rise never gave up and, spurred on by the Lewis brothers, they did net the games final goal through Ty Allen.

So, beaten they might have been, but once again Millwey fielded a youthful side and it was so encouraging to see the energy, confidence and no small measure of skill the youngsters brought to the game.

One of them, Brad Conway, continues to grow in stature with every game he plays and was certainly the Man of the Match – the award sponsored for this game by DM Coaching.

There were also impressive midfield contributions from Sam Turner and Keith Forsey, but the weather conditions made it a difficult game for both teams.

On Saturday (March 23), the Rise first team entertain Hemyock at Cloakham Lawns (3pm).