Couch at the double as Honiton Town see off Holsworthy

PUBLISHED: 18:17 01 February 2020 | UPDATED: 18:17 01 February 2020

Action from the Honiton Town win over Holsworthy. Picture ANDREW SYMONDS

Honiton Town remain unbeaten in 2020 after a 2-0 Mountbatten Park win over Holsworthy.

The Hippos, playing with a regulation 4/4/3 formation, made the perfect start with Lewis Couch netting inside the very first minute, thumping home a fine delivery from Tom Perryman.

Thereafter Town enjoyed the greater share of the ball - and territorial advantage - but no further goals were forthcoming in the first half, though Ash Small came closest, seeing his shot comfortably saved by the visiting glovesman.

The Hippos began the second in similar style to how they launched their afternoon and once again they struck early with Couch again the scorer.

They had a glorious chance to make it 3-0 on the half hour mark, but Eliot Dyer put the ball over the bar when well placed following a corner.

Town player-boss Aaron Doble turned to his bench with 20 minutes remaining, introducing father and son combination Pete and Billy Knox for Conor Flanagan and Tom Perryman in the 70th minute.

Within five minutes of joining the action Knox almost scored when after some fine approach play down the left from Small, the ball arrived at the feet of Knox in a crowded area but he managed to fashion the space he needed to get a shot away that the Holsworthy stopper made a comfortable save.

With 13 minutes to go, Town made their final change with Blake Freemantle taking over from Ben Ede.

Billy Knox then went close when, after a good run up the left he got a shot away that fizzed just wide.

Late on Holsworthy were denied a goal back by a wonderful save from Luke Ashford in the Town goal.

With the game entering the final minute, player-boss Doble suffered a nasty facial injury and Town were forced to play the game out with 10 men. However, that was something they did in a degree of comfort to deservedly secure an eighth in of the league campaign.

On Saturday (February 8), Town head to Elmore looking to continue their unbeaten start to 2020.

