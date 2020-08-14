Advanced search

Couch nets as Hippos draw pre-season game at Bridport

PUBLISHED: 10:52 14 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:53 14 August 2020

Archant

Honiton Town drew 1-1- in their first action of pre-season, sharing two goals with hosts Bridport.

It was the Hippos’ first outing since last season’s league campaign was brought to a premature end by the Coronavirus pandemic.

A closely contested first half saw plenty of action with no goals at either end, though Town glovesman Luke Ashford had to be at his best to pull off a superb save to deny the hosts.

The second half saw both Bridport and Honiton ring the changes to give playing time to their full squads on duty.

It was the home side who broke the deadlock, albeit from what did look a ‘soft’ penalty.

However, it was no more than the Hippos deserved when a pass from Chris Long sent Billy Knox clear down the left and when the ball was squared to Lewis Couch, he made no mistake from close range.

Late on, Honiton so nearly won it when a through-ball from Tom Perryman sent Lewis Couch in on goal and the latter beat the home glovesman but was denied by the upright!

Town are next in pre-season on Tuesday (August 18) when they visit Colyton for what will be another behind-closed-doors friendly

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Suspected arson attack on Axminster shop

Axminster police vehicles. Picture: Chris Carson

Injured Colyton man rescued from cliffs at Seaton

Coastguard rescue helicopter. Picture MCA

Colyton and Woodroffe students celebrate some excellent A level results

Woodroffe School students celerbate some 'cool' A level results with an ice-cream. Picture WS

Eat Out to Help Out: The Axminster and Honiton restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Axminster and Honiton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Body found in Broadclyst – police treating it as potential homicide

Most Read

Suspected arson attack on Axminster shop

Axminster police vehicles. Picture: Chris Carson

Injured Colyton man rescued from cliffs at Seaton

Coastguard rescue helicopter. Picture MCA

Colyton and Woodroffe students celebrate some excellent A level results

Woodroffe School students celerbate some 'cool' A level results with an ice-cream. Picture WS

Eat Out to Help Out: The Axminster and Honiton restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Axminster and Honiton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Body found in Broadclyst – police treating it as potential homicide

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Exeter College achieves an A-Level pass rate of 99.5 per cent

The entrance to Exeter College. Picture: Exeter College

Couch nets as Hippos draw pre-season game at Bridport

Flamingo Pool at Axminster finally set to reopen

Axminster's Flamingo Pool is hoping to reopen on July 25. Picture FP

Sidmouth Croquet Club competition success for John Garner

Joh Garner (left) the winner, and runner-up Kevin Dent who contested the final of the Sidmouth Croquet Club’s competition for high handicap players of Association Croquet. Picture: ED DOLPHIN

Sidmouth Town manager on the draw with Exmouth Town: We fully deserved to share the spoils

Sidmouth Town at home to Cullompton. Ref shsp 38 19TI 0048. Picture: Terry Ife