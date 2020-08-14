Couch nets as Hippos draw pre-season game at Bridport

Honiton Town drew 1-1- in their first action of pre-season, sharing two goals with hosts Bridport.

It was the Hippos’ first outing since last season’s league campaign was brought to a premature end by the Coronavirus pandemic.

A closely contested first half saw plenty of action with no goals at either end, though Town glovesman Luke Ashford had to be at his best to pull off a superb save to deny the hosts.

The second half saw both Bridport and Honiton ring the changes to give playing time to their full squads on duty.

It was the home side who broke the deadlock, albeit from what did look a ‘soft’ penalty.

However, it was no more than the Hippos deserved when a pass from Chris Long sent Billy Knox clear down the left and when the ball was squared to Lewis Couch, he made no mistake from close range.

Late on, Honiton so nearly won it when a through-ball from Tom Perryman sent Lewis Couch in on goal and the latter beat the home glovesman but was denied by the upright!

Town are next in pre-season on Tuesday (August 18) when they visit Colyton for what will be another behind-closed-doors friendly