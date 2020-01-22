Cranbrook all set for East Devon derby at home to Feniton

Cranbrook suffered yet another postponement when their Macron League Division Four trip to Cheriton Fitzpaine last Saturday was postponed owing to a waterlogged surface in Mid Devon.

It all means that Cranbrook have played just four games across the past 10 weeks!

It's a frustrating thing for Cranbrook boss Jon Martin, who says: "The amount of games that has been cancelled to date borders on the crazy! There have been seasons where we have endured a few bad weeks, but this time round it feels very much as if we are suffering bad months!"

He continued: "The problem is that teams cannot get any sort of momentum going with a couple of postponements, then a game, then a couple more postponements. Four matches in a 10-week period from November through to January is mad, especially as we are yet to face any serious winter weather with frozen pitches etc."

Cranbrook have so far played nine games during the21 weeks that there have been in the Macron League campaign so far.

After this coming weekend which is, of course, the final Saturday of January, there are just 13 more Saturdays left before the start of May and the onset of the cricket season. So, as things stand, if Saturday's home game against Feniton goes ahead then Cranbrook will be looking to play 14 league games and they are also still involved in the Bill Slee Cup, over the final 13 weeks. They could certainly do with a prolonged spell of dry weather!

Martin says of this Saturday's game, a match that, weather permitting, will be played at the Cranbrook Education Campus with a 2.15pm kick-off: "We have been fortunate in as much as we have been able to train on a regular basis, so fitness levels are good.

"As far as taking on Feniton on Saturday, we took them on earlier in the season and won a close contest 3-2, but I see their results have been good of late and, as a second team of a Premier outfit doing well, they will have genuine quality in their ranks."

He continued: "The worry from my point of view is that we head into this game with that woeful shift against Kentisbeare still fresh in the mind and, if we perform to that non-level again, then we will get spanked!"

Martin continues to cast his eyes - and ears - far and wide as he seeks to add further quality to his squad. He says: "We have had no new signings of late and I remain very keen to bring in an experienced centre back to help us out. We do have five centre backs on the books, but one of them is in Norway for three months and two of them are very much of the 'part-time' availability players so, in an ideal world, we'd bring in a central defender to keep the current centre back pairing on their toes!"

Cranbrook continue to train on the Education Campus artificial surface each Wednesday from 6.30pm to 7.30pm.

Anyone who is reading this and feels they'd like to join the club, can contact manager Jon Martin on

The Cranbrook boss says: "I am always delighted to hear from prospective new players and would urge anyone who might have moved into the area who plays the game to get in touch."

Cranbrook versus Feniton at the Cranbrook Education Campus kicks-off at 2.15pm on Saturday (January 25)