Cranbrook boss 'excited' about next season

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Cranbrook Football Club brought the curtain down on what will probably go down as a somewhat 'disappointing' campaign with a 2-0 defeat in the final of the Football Express Cup.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cranbrook Football Club brought the curtain down on what will probably go down as a somewhat 'disappointing' campaign with a 2-0 defeat in the final of the Football Express Cup.

Cranbrook boss Jon Martin said of his side's defeat: "We worked hard to get to the final, beating some good sides to get there, but, with key players either cup tied or simply unavailable and factoring in injuries and the fact that the cup final came at the end of a period of six weeks during which time we have not had a game, I knew we'd have a tough time against a quality outfit in Tiverton-based Westexe Park Rangers."

He continued: "We actually had the better of the first half, but shipped a goal just before the break.

"After the break, they [Westexe] moved the ball around well on a big pitch and once we conceded a second it was more a case of 'damage limitation'."

Speaking in general about the season, Martin said: "Overall it's been an average season at best. We had some good results and some bad ones too. Our defensive record was second only to league winners Dunkeswell! However, at the opposite end of the pitch we were not good enough and that's an area we need to improve for next season."

As for the 'summer break', Martin says: "Now it's recuperation time and planning for next season. I am already looking ahead and am delighted that former player Mark Davies is returning to the club to help out with the coaching side of things, which is a big bonus.

"Running a side is a tough job on your own, so his assistance will be a massive boost to me."

"It looks like I've secured the majority of the squad from last season, I've also had a couple of new faces at training and there's a couple of very good players who've been in touch."

He continued: "We have also been so fortunate in securing Pathfinder Homes as a sponsor and they are providing us with a new kit.

"Next season is going to be so exciting with the new facilities being built at the Ingrams site within Cranbrook and hopefully ready as soon as early next year!

"The town council have worked so hard to deliver the best facilities possible for junior and adult football. I have been fortunate enough to see the plans - and they really do look very special indeed."

Martin has not completed team building for next season and he is very keen to hear from potential new players. Anyone interested in joining a friendly and ambitious football club can contact him on 07968 441830.